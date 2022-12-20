Tributes pour in for Lurgan woman Natalie McNally who ‘had so much to live for’

Man in his 30s arrested in murder probe, but later released on police bail

Tributes have been paid to 32-year-old Co Armagh woman Natalie McNally, whose death is being treated as murder.

Four police units and eight forensic officers attended the scene of Ms McNally’s death in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man in his 30s who was arrested was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman shared an online tribute, saying they went to school together.

He posted on Facebook: “I remember her as the most pleasant young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her.

“This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased and my thoughts are with them at this time.”

Speaking later to the Belfast Telegraph, he described Ms McNally as a “kind, lovely” young woman, recalling their time at St Michael’s Grammar School in Lurgan, now St Ronan’s College.

“She was a kind, lovely and reserved young woman from what I remember of our time at school together,” he said.

“Natalie kept her emotions to herself, but it was clear to me from then she was very bright.”

Condolences also poured in from all sides of the community.

“Just so tragic… My thoughts are prayers are with Natalie’s family, friends and entire community,” said DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who described a picture shared by the PSNI of Ms McNally as a “beautiful young woman who had everything to live for”.

Natalie McNally during her graduation

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite wrote: “The last time I got a good chat with Natalie she was heading home with her parents from Belfast Pride. She was so happy and buzzing after having an amazing day.

“Her cat updates and public transit appreciation were so wholesome. I cannot believe this has happened. I’m in disbelief.”

DUP councillor Louise McKinstry said the “entire community of Lurgan was in shock”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” she added.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd echoed that, saying the community was in “shock at the death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan”.

“My thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends at this time,” he said.

“A police investigation is now underway and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said Ms McNally’s death was “awful news” and his thoughts were with her family and all her friends.

“In just a short week, this community has had to deal with two tragedies and it’s shook Lurgan,” he said.

“At the mouth of Christmas, this is just all so devastating. Natalie would have been enjoying Christmas with her family, but now there will be an empty seat at the table.”

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden, who knows the McNally family, added: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who passed away.

“She came from a well-known and highly-respected family in the wider Lurgan and Craigavon area and I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through at this difficult time. I know many of the woman’s family members and my heart goes out to them.

“I have no doubt the local community will rally around them as they come to terms with what’s happened.

“The loss of a young life in any circumstances is devastating, but it is particularly hard at this time of year when families will be coming together to celebrate the festive season.”

Former Alliance candidate Matthew Beaument said Ms McNally had been “one of the best people I had the honour of knowing in this country”.

He said she was “one of the first friends I made here and was so helpful and supportive of me moving into politics and helping people. I’m absolutely devastated”.

Many took to social media to share their sorrow over learning of Natalie’s death.

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Tuesday (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A popular figure in Co Armagh, she was known for her advocacy of LGBT rights and love for her pets, often posting photos on social media of her cats.

She was very close to her parents Noel and Bernadette and friends say they are “devastated” and struggling to come to terms with their loss.

One friend described her as “down to earth, intelligent and witty”.

In a particularly touching photograph, one of the last images uploaded by Ms McNally was of her cat sitting inside her Christmas tree.

She previously spoke to the Belfast Telegraph in 2020 about her battle with type one diabetes and the struggle to get insulin pumps in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, PSNI forensic officers could be seen removing bags of evidence from the semi-detached property in a quiet residential area of Lurgan.

The cause of death has not yet been made public and Ms McNally’s family is awaiting information following a further police investigation.

The PSNI said it is treating her death as suspicious and is “keen to establish Ms McNally’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm on Monday”.