Tributes pour in for RIR corporal from Co Armagh who died in Donegal cliff fall

Tributes have been paid to a Co Armagh man who died after falling from a cliff in Co Donegal at the weekend.

Stuart Hamilton, a corporal with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment, is understood to have lost his footing and fallen to his death in the tragic accident on Saturday morning.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Described as a ‘true battalion character’, Stuart, who was in his early 30s, was a keen hiker and mountain climber. Known as ‘Hammy’ to family and friends, Stuart came from the Tandragee area and worked as a procurement officer at Dunbia Foods.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at Bundoran, Co Donegal, in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, September 2021.

“A man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a cliff. He was taken for medical attention to Sligo University Hospital where he was late pronounced deceased.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Leading the tributes, the Royal Irish Regiment’ said it was with ‘deep sadness’ that they were announcing the death of Corporal Hamilton - ‘a truly outstanding soldier and commander’.

The Regiment said it would continue to provide his family with support at this ‘incredibly difficult time’.

The Commanding Officer of 2 R IRISH, Lt Col Simon Baxter said: “Always going a little further, Cpl Stuart Hamilton consistently strived to go the extra mile.

“He was the best of his peer group and tested himself constantly. He was larger than life and a true battalion character, admired and respected by everyone he met.

“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Local DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who lived next door to Stuart in student digs when he was attending Queen’s University, said he was ‘really devastated’ to hear this news.

“Stuart (Hammy) was a well-known local character,” he said.

“He was extremely fit and was always pushing himself to do bigger and better things regarding his fitness.

“He was adventurous, fun-loving and made friends from every walk of life. His friends were widespread and varied and he was very well liked.

“As a soldier, his service was exemplary. He gave it his all. His family are extremely close-knit and are absolutely devastated. My heart goes out to them all.”

It is understood Stuart did a tour of Afghanistan with the RIR. Former army colleagues were among the many friends who posted tributes to him on the RIR’s Facebook page. Some referred to him as a ‘legend’, while others described him as ‘larger than life’.

One posted: “So sorry to hear this. What an awesome bloke. Packed so much into his young life and certainly lived it to the full.

“Thinking of the Battalion, his family and friends.”

Another wrote: “Shocked to hear this today. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and his extended army family.

“Stuart (Hammy) you will be sadly missed but your memory and achievements will always be in our hearts.”