Tributes roll in for ‘one of Northern Ireland’s most successful solicitors’ following death

Darren Duncan, a well known Belfast-based solicitor, has passed away.

Mr Duncan was a partner with the firm, McConnell Kelly, who described him as “one of the most successful solicitors in Northern Ireland, as rated by his clients and his enviable track record of case successes”

The Law Society of NI notified the public of Mr Duncan’s passing on Friday.

“It is with deep regret that the Law Society of Northern Ireland notifies members of the passing of Darren Duncan, Solicitor on 28th July 2023,” a statement reads.

“Darren was admitted to the Roll in September 2000.

“He had previously been a solicitor in Trevor Smyth & Co and Higgins Hollywood Deazley, before joining McConnell Kelly & Co Solicitors Limited in 2003.

“The Law Society of Northern Ireland offers its condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends.

“Funeral arrangements to follow.”

The cause of Mr Duncan’s death has not currently been made public.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson also paid tribute to Mr Duncan, writing: “Absolutely devastated that not only my longtime solicitor, but also later my friend & a mentor Darren Duncan has passed away. I was privileged to receive some of his old law books which I will always cherish.

“Rest easy D. Thanks for everything.”

Mr Duncan specialised in criminal law with particular expertise in judicial reviews, motoring offences and historical institutional abuse cases.

He also was awarded a Certificate in Forensic Investigation by Queen’s University Belfast.