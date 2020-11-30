Tributes to Armagh man Michael Clarke after workplace accident tragedy

The PSNI said the death is not being treated as suspicious

A south Armagh man who died in a tragic workplace accident has been described as a "happy-go-lucky character" who will be greatly missed.

Roofer Michael Clarke, known as Mickey, died after an incident at a property on the Tullywillan Road in Camlough last Friday afternoon.

The PSNI said the death is not being treated as suspicious. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

It is understood Mr Clarke, who lived in Corrinshego, just outside Newry was in his late 50s or early 60s. His funeral will be held tomorrow in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughogue at 11am.

A death notice described him as the "beloved son of the late Eugene and Lelia Clarke and much loved brother of Katherine, Genie, Eugene and Margaret".

Sinn Fein councillor Declan Murphy last night said the local community had been left deeply shocked and saddened by his passing. "Mickey was a very decent fella and very well liked locally. He was a happy-go-lucky person," said Mr Murphy.

"He will definitely be missed."