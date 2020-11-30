Tributes to Bangor man Barry Armstrong who devoted life to helping refugees

Barry Armstrong awarded MBE last month for efforts

A Northern Ireland man who devoted his life to helping refugees has been described as a "gentleman who turned his belief in humanity into action".

Humanitarian Barry Armstrong MBE, who was originally from Bangor, passed away recently at his home in Buckinghamshire.

It is understood the Co Down man, who was aged in his 40s, had been battling cancer.

A death notice described Mr Armstrong as a "devoted husband of Jo and father of Jude and Joel; beloved son of Rob and Betty and brother of Alice, Aileen and Lucy".

It continued: "Barry will always be lovingly remembered by the family circle."

Mr Armstrong was a senior humanitarian adviser for the Government's Department for International Development, which in June was merged under the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He was responsible for ensuring that government humanitarian aid reached refugees.

Over the years, the Northern Ireland man had been located in various places across the globe including Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Mr Armstrong also worked as a disaster manager for the British Red Cross.

In recognition of his humanitarian efforts, he was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours last month. The honours had been delayed due to the Covid crisis.

The MBE was given in recognition of Mr Armstrong's services to victims of humanitarian disaster.

Aidan McQuade, a writer and human rights consultant, who has known Mr Armstrong for more than 15 years, described his friend as an "outstanding leader of his generation".

The pair first met when Aidan was working on his PhD at University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, and was Barry's supervisor.

"He was a delightful person. He was a great thinker... I was very impressed by the work he did as a student," Mr McQuade told the Belfast Telegraph.

He explained they had remained in contact ever since, and revealed the last time they had met up in person had been while Mr Armstrong had been based in the Middle East for work.

"I think the last time I sat and had a drink and a meal with him was in Amman in Jordan three or four years ago now," he said.

"Barry was a gentleman but he was more than that.

"He was someone who turned his intellectual abilities, his physical courage, his belief in humanity into action which led to people's improved lives, as well as saving people's lives."