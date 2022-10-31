Tributes to ‘blue-eyed boy’ at funeral of young Co Tyrone crash victim John Rafferty

The funeral of John Rafferty (21) took place in his home town of Killyclogher on Monday. Credit: Pacemaker.

A young Co Tyrone GAA player who died in a road crash has been described as an “inspiration” and his family’s “blue-eyed boy”.

The funeral of John Rafferty (21) took place in his home village of Killyclogher yesterday.

He died following a collision between a car and a tractor on the A5 near Beragh last Thursday.

Fr Kevin McElhennon told those inside St Mary’s Church, those outside and those gathered in the parish hall for the Requiem Mass that John had literally been his family’s blue-eyed boy.

John Rafferty (Credit: Pacemaker)

The service started with loved ones and friends placing mementoes of John’s life at the altar, including a Tyrone jersey, a Tyrone minor signed jersey, the minor cup his club side won in 2019, a Killyclogher GAA club tie, a family portrait and a photograph from his place of work.

“The number of people standing outside in the rain and parish hall stands as testimony of how highly regarded the family is in the community and how regarded John was,” he said.

Fr McElhennon went on to describe how the past few days had been the “most difficult”.

“The heart has been ripped out of the family,” he said.

“For his parents Felix and Roisin, no time are vows of marriage — for better, for worse, in good times and bad — been lived more truly than at the moment.

“John lived faithfully and love poured out, love in family. John, his sister Clare and brother Michael received the very best in family life. God gave three wonderful children, two brown-eyed and one blue-eyed boy. John, the eldest of three, the blue-eyed boy, will always be with you.”

He recalled how John had come into the world “in a flash”.

“That swiftness and agility marked his life, not least, of course, on the football pitch,” he said.

“But the contrast to the joy of that swiftness of his arrival, this community stands united with all of your family at the swiftness of how he has left us. He has left us too quickly, too suddenly and too tragically.

“These are difficult days, John was a true and loyal friend.

“He had the honour of being team captain. An inspiration, always striving for self-improvement, inspiring friends and team-mates towards the excellence he strove for in his own life as well.

“He showed clear leadership skills from the early days in his time at St Mary’s Primary School.

“It also lay in other qualities that marked his life — loyalty; trustworthiness; ability to keep confidence; thoughtful; obliging and kind nature; sportsmanship; modest; and humility in success, and his honour and decency in defeat; commitment and determination even in the face of obstacles. We remember with gratitude a young man, a model of good living, and leadership to his peers.”

Mr Rafferty was interred in the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s.

He is survived by parents Felix and Roisin and siblings Clare and Michael.