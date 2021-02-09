Tributes to Celia Gourley who lost legs in IRA blast after her passing

Celia Gourley, who survived an IRA bomb attack in which she lost her legs and part of a finger, has been described as a "remarkable woman" following her death at her home in Lisburn on Friday.

Mrs Gourley had twice been honoured by the Queen, first with an MBE and then an OBE.

Working for the Industrial Development Board, she was the victim of a "mistaken identity" attack on June 2, 1991 when the Provos planted a booby-trap under her car.

The IRA said Mrs Gourley was not the intended target.

UUP justice spokesman Doug Beattie MLA paid tribute to Mrs Gourley.

He said that she "typified the grace and resilience of victims seriously injured during our Troubles through a vicious terrorist campaign".

"Largely a forgotten group, who were not even entitled to an investigation as part of the Stormont House Agreement, Celia packed her life doing the best for Northern Ireland as part of the Industrial Development Board, ADAPT NI, or as vice chair of the NI Prosthetics Forum," he said.

"Sadly, she has passed away before the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme was finally realised.

"Northern Ireland will be a lesser place without Celia, and her beloved Wallace High School, family and friends will mourn her loss."

As a former pupil of the college, Mrs Gourley was also a governor and trustee who funded bursaries and scholarships for students.

The school said she showed "sincere commitment, enthusiasm and a keen eye for detail" in the roles she played.

Wave Trauma Centre, which helps Troubles victims, said: "This is very sad news.

"Members of the Wave Injured Group met Celia and have fond memories of her.

"The thoughts and prayers of all at Wave are with Celia's family."

Mrs Gourley was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) and is survived by her brother Adrian.

Her funeral is private due to current regulations, with a service of thanksgiving expected at a later date.

The family has asked for donations to the Northern Ireland Hospice if desired.