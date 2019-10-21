Tributes to Colin Henderson after brave cancer battle - 'We have lost a legend'

Tributes have been paid to popular Lisburn man Colin Henderson, who passed away on Friday.

Mr Henderson (70) was the retired youth officer for the South Eastern Education and Library Board and the former Deputy Director of the Northern Ireland Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

Despite retiring ten years ago, Mr Henderson continued to volunteer with the DofE.

A spokesperson for the group said at the weekend: “We have lost a legend”.

In 2013, he was awarded an MBE for services to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and to the community in Northern Ireland.

In the past Mr Henderson spoke openly about his battle with pancreatic cancer and how the disease had also struck his wife and daughter.

In June of this year he cycled 400km around Northern Ireland in just 24 hours to raise awareness and vital money for Pancreatic Cancer Action, the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and Fibromyalgia Action UK.

Mr Henderson is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Clare and Jenny, son-in-law Bob and four grandchildren Mathew, Rachel, Anna and Katie.

Many people have shared moving tributes to Mr Henderson on social media, remembering him as “a true gentleman and an inspiration to many”.

His life will be celebrated at Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday, October 23rd at 2pm.

The Henderson family have requested that donations in lieu of flowers in Colin’s memory be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action and NI Hospice through Virginmoneygiving/hendy1949