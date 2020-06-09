Tributes to Darren McNally who died in suspected Derry knife murder

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody yesterday

Local people have been left reeling after the death of a man in Newbuildings outside Londonderry on Monday.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Darren McNally, a father-of-one in his 40s from Nelson Drive in Derry's Waterside.

His body was found in a house at Duncastle Road in the village. It is believed he died from stab wounds.

Tributes were last night paid to Mr McNally from those within the Nelson Drive community.

"Very sad news," one read.

"A well-known man who lives within the Nelson Drive area was taken far too soon. Rest easy pal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. Rest easy Darren."

DUP deputy mayor Graham Warke, whose family hails from the village, says the community is reeling in shock and sadness after the incident.