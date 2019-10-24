Tributes to Down cyclist Aidan Fitzpatrick whose organs 'could save five lives'

Aidan Fitzpatrick, who has died after an accident

Tributes have been paid to a man who has died following a crash involving a car and two cyclists in Co Down on Sunday.

The family of Aidan Fitzpatrick (59) said they were devastated, but comforted that his organs had helped five other families.

They said the Equality Commission employee's final act was "typical of his giving nature".

"We are devastated to lose our beloved Aidan," the family said.

"We have met Aidan's wish to donate his organs and will find comfort that five other families may get hope from our loss.

"Aidan's forethought to be an organ donor is typical of his giving nature and care for others.

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received and would ask for privacy at this difficult time."

Equality Commission chief executive Dr Evelyn Collins said Mr Fitzpatrick had worked with the Fair Employment Commission and then the Equality Commission "and made a huge contribution to equality in work places across Northern Ireland over his long career".

"He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed by all of us," she said.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."

The collision happened near Downpatrick shortly before 2pm on Killyleagh Road and involved a black Mercedes car.

Both cyclists were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following the collision and Mr Fitzpatrick passed away on Tuesday.

The second cyclist remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to tel 101, quoting reference 984 of 20/10/19.