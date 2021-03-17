Tributes to ex-Tele executive Paul Jellett who coined Downtown Radio's name

Paul Jellett, who died recently, was a former senior executive with the Belfast Telegraph. He was 82.

The son of tobacconist Louis Jellett and his wife Hilda, he was educated at St Colman's College in Newry and worked for some time in England. Returning home, he joined the newspaper where he became classified advertising manager.

In the 1970s he won the prize for his entry of 'Downtown' in a competition to name a new commercial radio station. It is still going strong today.

Former colleague Terry McCaughey said: "Paul was a great boss. He was clever and eloquent, and a good salesman and manager. I learned a great deal from him."

Mr Jellett went on to be a member of senior management at the Telegraph.

He later became chief executive officer of the Irish News. He eventually left newspapers and was appointed head of sales and marketing at Royal Mail with responsibility for Northern Ireland and Scotland. He remained in this post until his retirement at 60.

A keen sportsman, he played Gaelic football for Newry Shamrocks and was a member of the team that won the Down Senior Football Championship in 1956.

He also played rugby for the Nomads at Malone, and was a member of Warrenpoint Golf Club.

He spent his retirement in Killowen.

His wife Margaret said: "Paul was an avid reader, and particularly of newspapers, where he enjoyed the crosswords. Newspapers were always in his blood. He was an extrovert and enjoyed good company.

"He was a great wordsmith, both verbally and in writing. He always kept himself busy. He was so much fun to be with, and he was also a fantastic grandfather.

"In the numerous condolences the family has received, many people repeated the same message that Paul was one of life's true gentlemen. We also had a lovely message today from one of his friends in Singapore, who said that it was a great honour to be a friend of a man of such humour and wit."

Mr Jellett is survived by Margaret; daughter Lucy and son Ronan; sisters Norma and Mary; brothers Mark and Ralph; grandchildren Luke, Rona, Louis, Abigail, Peter, Flora and Rory; son-in-law Dennis; daughter-in-law Shona, and the wider family circle.