Tributes to Fermanagh girl (13) killed after she stepped off a bus

Cill Náile CLG paid tribute to the 13-year-old player who was “one of our brightest lights”. Kinawley GAA credit: Google Maps

A 13-year-old girl has been remembered as “one of our brightest lights” and a “little angel” after she passed away following a crash near Enniskillen.

The collision occurred as Caitlin Hogg was disembarking a school bus on Tuesday afternoon on the Moher Road in Kinawley. She was taken to hospital and passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The PSNI said the collision involved a grey car and the driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.

A mass was held during the week to offer prayers for her recovery.

In a statement Cill Náile CLG spoke of her “gentle and unassuming character,” and said that the club and the wider community would be “devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel”.

The club said: “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our finest young players, Caitlin Hogg.

“Sadly Caitlin lost the battle for life on Thursday following her involvement in a road traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon.”

Cill Náile CLG went on to talk about Caitlin’s involvement with the club as a player, and how she volunteered to help out at the clubrooms.

“Caitlin played on the U13, U14 and U15 teams this year and further was an enrolee on the club's young volunteers program, in which she willingly helped out around the clubrooms with refreshments and the distribution of programmes and lottos on match days.”

“Caitlin was a lovely girl. She was of such a gentle and unassuming character, leaving wonderful impressions with everyone she came into contact with on the field and around the club,” it added.

“She was one of our brightest lights, and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel.

“We, the club, extend our deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s parents, Bob and Rosemary, to her siblings, Conor, Ronan and Cara, to her grandparents John and Eileen and to the wider Breen and Hogg families.

“Caitlin, ár gcara, go bhfanfaidh tú i suaimhneas. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.”

The club said it would be “providing support to Caitlin’s peers in the club” and that details were to be “posted in parents’ groups”.

The DUP’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine offered her condolences and said that she had met with the Education Authority (EA) to discuss pupil safety.

“Firstly my sympathy is with this young girl’s family and friends. It is a tragic loss of life and we will all keep this family in our prayers at this time,” she said.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare. We must ensure no family has to endure such pain, as previous families have gone through in this constituency in the past.”

“Today I met with the EA to discuss home to school transport and to seek assurances that all was being done to ensure pupil safety, particularly in our rural area. Pupil safety is paramount and we must make sure tragedy does not come to the door of another family,” she added.

“I pay my condolences to the family, friends and the community. I know this close-knit community will come together in the weeks and months that lie ahead to support this family plunged into grief.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Áine Murphy also expressed her condolences.

She said that there was “heartbreak across the community following the tragic death of Caitlin Hogg following a road accident on Tuesday in Kinawley”.

“My thoughts are with Caitlin’s family, friends and all her teammates at her beloved Cill Náile CLG and all involved in this tragic incident.”

The PSNI is appealing for information: “Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.”