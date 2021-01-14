Tributes to fireman Martin Beegan who died of rare blood disorder

A firefighter who has died of a rare blood condition at the age of 57 has been remembered as a man who was trusted above all others after he saved many lives.

Martin Beegan served in Bangor and Holywood stations for 24 years and was husband to Allison and father to Marty (32) and Luke (29). He died in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday after suffering from aplastic anaemia for a year and a half.

Son Luke said his family in Holywood are so proud of Martin and what he achieved as a firefighter.

"Firefighting was his passion," he said. "When Mum was up in the hospital and speaking to the nurses, she would always tell people he was a firefighter."

NIFRS Group Commander Max Joyce said Mr Beegan is remembered as someone who was "devoted" to his family, his colleagues, the fire service and the community.

"At 3.30am on a November morning in the snow and ice, if a call went out, he would have been there all day every day. He was fastidious while at work and a consummate professional," Group Commander Joyce said.

Luke said he will remember his father as "a gentleman" who was always kind and caring towards everybody. "He was a real family man and quite quiet. He only had goodness for people and friendliness towards everyone."

The firefighter also had a granddaughter, Rosie, whom he loved dearly. "She meant everything to him and she's a bundle of energy. We get so much joy from her," he said.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Beegan's children were unable to spend time with him until close to his death after he was transferred from the City Hospital to the Royal. The firefighter is also survived by parents Bernie and Michael and three younger sisters Anne-Marie, Jacqueline and Pauline.