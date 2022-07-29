Tributes to Lady Gillian Kerr who was a ‘valued friend of the Bench’

Many colleagues also remember Lady Gillian Kerr from her time as a tutor in the Law Faculty at Queen’s.

Tributes have been paid to Lady Gillian Kerr, the widow of Northern Ireland’s former Lord Chief Justice, who died on Monday.

The current Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan, is among those who have expressed sadness at the loss of someone who was a friend to justice.

"I am very saddened to hear of the death of Gillian Kerr,” she said in a statement.

“She was a valued friend of the Bench past and present who will be sorely missed.

“Many colleagues also remember her from her time as a tutor in the Law Faculty at Queen’s.

“I would like to extend the condolences of the Judiciary to her sons John and Patrick, their wives and children and the wider family circle".

Lady Kerr was married to Sir Brian Kerr, Baron Kerr of Tonaghmore who died in 2020 following a short illness at the age of 72.

He is remembered as an energetic courtroom interrogator who became an ardent defender of the individual citizen’s human rights.

The longest serving justice on the UK supreme court was a progressive figure whose rulings advanced the rights of women and children and resolved controversies from the Troubles.

He, along with fellow senior judges found against the government in both Brexit-related challenges – including the Article 50 triggering of the UK’s departure from the EU in 2017 and the prorogation of parliament in 2018.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland has offered its condolences to the Kerr family.

It’s president Brigid Napier said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lady Kerr who will be remembered for her devotion to Lord Kerr and her family.”