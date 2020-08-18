Tributes to Larne DJ Lee Barry after tragic crash

Tributes have been paid to a popular DJ who lost his life in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Monday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the man driving the vehicle had died following a crash on Mill Brae in Larne at around 11.30pm.

The victim has been named locally as Lee Barry, who hailed from the town.

Mr Barry, who was in his 20s, was a popular DJ on the nightclub circuit and performed during 'A Night of Madness' at Mandela Hall, as well as other Belfast venues such as Thompsons Garage and T13.

He also played DJ sets on dance radio stations RTE Pulse and Belfast Underground.

Writing on Facebook, the founder of A Night of Madness and fellow DJ Tommy Murdock said Mr Barry's death was "tragic news".

"Lee Barry, my guy has passed away," he wrote. "We met through music and done so much. It's hard to process right now what words to use, just know you were loved and I'll miss our passion together in music and in friendship, you were a gentleman. My condolences to your family."

RTE Pulse radio presenter and DJ Dave Treacy also paid tribute to Mr Barry.

"Very saddened to hear of the passing of Lee Barry today," he wrote on social media.

"Experience of a lifetime for us both DJing at Ultra Music Festival in Croatia a few years back. Nothing but good vibes when he was around. Rest in peace mate."

A Night of Madness stated on its Facebook page that Mr Barry was a "true resident" of the event.

The DJ was also a talented footballer and local football clubs expressed their shock on social media.

Larne Tech Old Boys FC stated: "Everyone at our club is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our player Lee Barry.

"A lovely guy and very well thought of by his teammates. Our thoughts from everyone at Larne Tech Old Boys go out to his mum, family and friends."

Wellington Rec FC added: "On behalf of our club chairman, committee members, coaching staff, players, club members and supporters of Wellington Rec FC our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to Ali Barry and family circle on the tragic passing of Lee Barry. May he rest in peace."

Larne side Ruby's Rovers FC said the club was saddened to hear of Mr Barry's passing and that its thoughts were with his family and friends.

Meanwhile, the DUP's East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons passed on his condolences.

"It is clear that after speaking to people in the town today, that there is a real sense of shock and sadness," he stated. "He was very well-known and it's a real tragedy to have hit the town."

Ulster Unionist Party MLA John Stewart added: "Naturally, I would like to extend my sympathies to the family and pass on my condolences in what must be a very horrific time for them."