Tributes to late mother of UDA boss ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Gary Fisher

Tributes have been paid to the mother of alleged South East Antrim UDA crime boss Gary Fisher.

A family notice for Margaret Fisher said she passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday. It added she had been the beloved wife of the late Malcolm and devoted mother of Anne, Malcolm, David, Debbie and Gary.

Due to Covid lockdown restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private.

One relative of Gary Fisher posted their own personal tribute to his mother on social media, while many others passed on their condolences in funeral notices.

Among the public messages of condolence were from “friends of her son Gary” in Ballyclare, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Greenisland, Whitehead, Larne and Scotland.

In recent months, our sister newspaper the Sunday Life has reported how Fisher (54) and his criminal empire have come under increasing pressure after being targeted by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force and the National Crime Agency.