Tributes to M1 crash victim Mona Maye as family prepares for funeral

The stretch of the M1 near to where the crash happened. Credit: Google Maps

The funeral takes place in Co Tyrone today of grandmother Mona Maye, who was killed in a crash on the M1 earlier this week.

Mrs Maye (nee Lagan), who was aged in her 60s and from Oaks Road in Dungannon, died following the two-vehicle collision on the motorway shortly before 7.15pm on Monday.

She was the driver of a blue Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf on the Belfast-bound carriageway close to the Tamnamore junction.

A young woman and her partner travelling in the Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, where they are understood to be in a critical condition.

Mrs Maye is survived by her three daughters Melanie, Emma and Grace, grandchildren and extended family circle.

Posting on social media, Grace Maye wrote: "No words. Our world is shattered. R.I.P mummy xxx."

She added: "Hug your loved ones a little bit closer this Christmas.

"You just never know when it'll be the last chance you get x."

Members of Edendork GAC were among those offering their sympathies to the family.

They said: "We extend our sincere condolences to our friend and neighbour Mrs Emma Corr on the sad and tragic loss of her dear mother Mrs Mona Maye.

"We convey our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to her, Shane, Laura, Cliodhna, Eoin and the entire Maye and Lagan families."

Many tributes have been paid to Mrs Maye by distraught friends and neighbours who remembered her as "a good friend" and "an inspirational lady".

"I was lucky to have her in my life and she helped a lot of people. Will always remember her smiling face," one friend wrote on social media.

Another added: "She was a lovely lady and always had time for a chat." Mrs Maye will be laid to rest in Carland Road Cemetery today following 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church in Dungannon.

Police are still appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M1 and who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 of December 23.

Meanwhile, the funeral took place in St Mary's Church, Burren yesterday of father-of-four Shane Cunningham who died in an accident near Newry.

Mr Cunningham (38) was struck by a black Renault Clio on the A2 Warrenpoint Road at around 5am on Saturday.

Originally from Kilkeel, he lived on Ryanstown Road in Burren with his wife Carol, children Shane and Lily and stepchildren David and Carol Anne.