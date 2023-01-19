Tributes to Malachi Cush’s dad Paddy following his death

A Co Tyrone GAA club has led tributes to Paddy Cush – the father of singer-songwriter Malachi.

Mr Cush from Skea, Donaghmore, died peacefully at home on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

Mr Cush’s son Malachi featured in the BBC's Fame Academy in 2002. He continues to record and perform and is also known as a TV and radio presenter.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in 2020, Malachi spoke warmly about his relationship with his father.

“I count my mother and father as my best friends to this day and everything I am I owe to the experiences I had at home, even down to the way I treat my wife,” he said at the time.

He also recalled his father bringing him to buy his first guitar.

Paddy Cush was honorary vice president of Donaghmore GAA Club.

A Facebook post said: “Paddy has been a long serving member to Donaghmore from when he first joined the club in the mid 1960s, transferring to Donaghmore from Rock along with his brother Sean (RIP).

“He continued to play for the club through the 1970s, and also became involved in management as a selector on the Intermediate League winning team of 1986.

“Paddy’s association to Donaghmore wasn’t limited to just on pitch activities as he was a very active committee member for many years, and along with a few others in the area he was one of the founding members of St Patrick’s Youth Club in the 1970s, and continued to hold the position of Honorary Trustee of the Youth Club up until his untimely passing.”

The tribute added: “Like many others of his generation, the work and effort which Paddy put into the club through his years of service has helped to establish our club to the position it is in; without men like Paddy we would not be the thriving club which we are today.

“Although suffering from ill health in recent years, his commitment to Donaghmore did not relinquish as he passed on the mantle to his children Brian and Malachi who played for the club for many years, and to his daughter Marion who was a playing member of the first ever Ladies team in Donaghmore.

“His influence and association with the club still continues today as his grandchildren are involved in various youth teams.

“On behalf of everyone in Donaghmore GAA, we extend our sympathies to the Cush family who are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

A death notice said Mr Cush was the “cherished husband” of Pat and much loved father of Caroline (Lagan), Brian, Marion (Donaghy), Aileen (Gribben) and Malachi.

He was brother of the late Sean Cush and Mary McManus.

Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday.