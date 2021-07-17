Tributes to Monaghan GAA U20s captain Brendan Og Duffy who died in car crash

Player had just led team to win in Ulster semi-final hours earlier

A teenager who died in a road collision in the Republic on Friday had been driving home after competing at an Ulster GAA semi-final match when the tragedy took place.

Brendan Óg Duffy (19) was captain of Monaghan's under-20s Gaelic team and was involved in the two-vehicle incident in Co Monaghan.

The collision occurred on the N2 at Tullybuck near Clontibret around 11.30pm.

Mr Duffy sadly died at the scene.

His GAA club Monaghan Harps said in a statement posted on Twitter: "Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice."

Floral tributes have been left at the club in Mr Duffy’s honour.

Just hours before the crash, the teenager had captained his county's under-20 team in a semi-final victory over Donegal in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Mr Duffy captained Monaghan to a resounding 3-10 to 1-11 win.

Monaghan Harps chairman Jimmy Croarkin paid tribute to the young footballer who he described as ‘a true gentleman’ and a ‘massive talent.’

“It’s very raw,” Mr Croarkin told The Irish Independent.

“He was just a true gentleman … so good with the kids in the club as well as the adults.

“GAA was his life and he threw everything at football.

“But he was also a huge link in out community.

“He was so talented.”

Monaghan's senior team is due to play their Ulster GAA football championship semi-final against Armagh on Saturday afternoon.

It is expected the game will go ahead as planned.

Gardai closed the road on which the crash happened to allow forensic investigators to examine the scene.

The have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who was in the area between 23.15pm and midnight on Friday to contact them.

Monaghan Garda Station can be reached via 047 77200, and the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.