Tributes to Northern Ireland man killed by falling tree in Storm Ciara

Belfast-born Storm Ciara victim killed in Hampshire

A woman is lifted to safety by rescue workers in Whitchurch in Herefordshire

A van sits in floodwater near the village of Hampton Bishop

Peter Morgan is rescued from his Monmouth house in wake of flooding caused by Storm Dennis

Kenneth Macartney died when a tree fell on his car during Storm Ciara

The family of a Belfast-born businessman who died when a tree fell on his car during Storm Ciara has paid tribute, saying he will be "sorely missed".

Kenneth Ronald Macartney (58) was killed when driving his Mercedes on the A33 from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, Hampshire, on February 9.

Born in 1961, Mr Macartney left Northern Ireland in 1979 aged 18 to pursue a career in retailing and built up a successful clothing business.

His name was released yesterday at the opening of an inquest into his death, which heard how he was joint director of Pavilion Clothing in Winchester city centre.

Paying tribute to Mr Macartney, his family said: "Ken was born in Belfast in 1961. He moved to England when he was 18 and pursued a career in retail.

"He married in 2000 and has a wife Mandy and stepdaughter Laura.

"He is the owner of Pavilion, a clothes shop in Winchester, and was a prominent member of the Winchester BID business organisation.

"He was proud of Winchester, where he lived happily for 25 years.

"He was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate and he will be sorely missed by everybody that knew and loved him."

Among others paying tribute to Mr Macartney was Winchester MP Steve Brine, who said he was well-known in the area for his dedication to the business community.

"Ken was a gentleman and someone who more than played his part in Winchester as a positive person you instantly liked," the Conservative MP told the Belfast Telegraph.

"He was a really lovely chap and someone who I knew through being a local business owner and from his time as chairperson of the Winchester BID."

On behalf of the business community Christopher Turner, business development director with Winchester Business Improvement District (BID), said Mr Macartney was a well respected businessman who had never forgotten his early life.

"We did indeed know of his Belfast connection - that lovely soft accent he never lost - and he always spoke of his time there with pleasure," said Mr Turner.

"Ken was still on our board, was chairman for around a decade and was a key figure in the Winchester business community. We shall miss him greatly and he leaves a great gap."

Winchester Coroner's Court heard how the tree fell on the A33 just before 4pm. The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended and Mr Macartney was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report from consultant pathologist Dr Adan Al-Badri stated the preliminary cause of death as severe crush injuries.

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: "The driver was heading along the A33 during one of the recent storms when a tree uprooted."

He adjourned the full inquest to July 27.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene, from Winchester, Eastleigh, Overton and Basingstoke, and were there until 8.30pm.

Pavilion started trading in 2007 offering women and men designer fashion. A statement on the company website read: "Pavilion is the vision of Ken and Mandy Macartney who wanted to create a retail brand that would complement the lifestyles of its customers."