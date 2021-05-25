Tributes to Northern Irish trans artist and activist Sophie Williams following her sudden death

Tributes have been paid to Northern Irish trans artist and activist Sophie Gwen Williams, who has died suddenly in London.

The classically trained musician dedicated her artistic practice to composing and recording original works and also won acclaim as a performance artist, putting on shows in galleries and artistic spaces across Ireland and the UK.

A fiercely committed activist, last year Williams co-founded We Exist, which raises vital funds to help trans people across the UK pay for healthcare costs.

We Exist posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram as news of Williams’ death broke.

“We have lost a mentor, leader, beloved friend, sister and inspiration @sophiegwenwilliams,” the group wrote on social media.

“Her passion, talent, feriocity, commitment to justice, kindness and generosity were unbounded.

“Wherever she went, Sophie brought light to everyone around her. We, Sophie’s chosen family in London, extend our love to all those who loved and cared for her in Belfast and beyond.

“Sophie gave her all fighting for a world in which trans people can thrive. We will continue her legacy in all the work that we do.

“For the community in London, there will be a vigil in the coming days but for now we need time.

“We love you Sophie. Rest in power beautiful angel.”

Before moving to London, Williams was chair and one of the original members of The 343, a Belfast-based queer art collective where she founded Ireland’s first ever queer radio station (343 radio).

Alexa Moore, director of TransgenderNI, told PinkNews that Williams was “a ray of sunshine in our community in Northern Ireland”.

“While she lived here, she did such amazing work and had such an impact on everyone she met, including me,” Moore said.

“She was committed to creating a better society for her communities, creating space for organising and community building wherever she went. Not only that, but she was a wonderful friend, the best of craic and never failed to bring the life of the party.

“She’ll be sorely missed.”

The 343 will hold a vigil on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm at its East Belfast venue for the community to come together and remember Williams.

The group said it was “deeply saddened” by Williams’ “tragic” death.

“We are taking our time to gather our thoughts and feelings about the sudden passing of our friend Sophie,” The 343 wrote on Facebook.

"Sophie was the chair and one of the original members of the 343 and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss for our community and those who loved her.”