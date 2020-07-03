Tributes to popular Co Down chef Loughlin Maginn after death in accident

The sudden death of a popular chef from Warrenpoint has seen a flood of tributes from friends and colleagues.

Loughlin Maginn (39) was accidentally crushed by his car on Wednesday after he had stopped at a car park in Rathfriland just before 12.30pm.

Having built up his reputation as a chef over years, many expressed their shock on social media and sent messages of support to the family.

His death follows another family tragedy in 1989 after his father, who had the same name, was murdered by loyalist terrorists following UDR collusion.

Niall and Claire Ferguson from Ferguson's Bar and Bistro said they would remember a "friend and talented chef".

"Loughie will be greatly missed by all the staff, customers and visitors," they said on Facebook. "Loughie built a renowned reputation in the Cooley Peninsula and beyond over the last two years and more recently with the launch of GQ Pizzas, that serviced us all during lockdown.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his partner Keighra, daughter Megan, Mrs Maginn, brothers, sister and wider family circle.

"You will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you."

One customer said he had been "an amazing chef with a great personality".

Mr Maginn had also worked as head chef at the Rostrevor Inn for two years.

A message from colleagues said during that time "he not only earned respect for his talent and dedication, but became a good friend to staff and customers alike".

"He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his daughter, mother and siblings."

Another message on Twitter read "tragic news about the death of young Loughlin Maginn ... a family previously touched by tragedy".

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

In 1989 two UDR members were convicted of aiding the UFF in the murder of Mr Maginn snr, a father-of-four who worked as a poultry processor.