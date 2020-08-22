Tributes to referee Richard Scott at games across Northern Ireland

An Irish FA referee who lost his life in a workplace accident at a NIE substation in Armagh will be remembered at every football game across Northern Ireland today.

Richard Scott, from Castledawson in Co Londonderry, was working at Drumnakelly main substation in Portadown on Wednesday when the accident happened.

Neil McNickle, national secretary of the Northern Ireland Referees Association, said: "We are intending to remember our colleague Richard Scott at every game this Saturday.

"We are asking all who are attending or participating in matches to observe one minute of clapping in memory of Richard.

"We feel that Richard would have found that much more acceptable, and in line with his larger than life character, than one minute of silence."

The 33-year-old is survived by parents June and Harold, siblings Cherith and Jordan, and his wider family circle.