Tributes to schoolgirl Rachel Lowry killed in Armagh car crash

Family and friends have paid emotional tributes to a Co Armagh school girl who died suddenly in a car crash.

Rachel Lowry (17) had been a pupil at Markethill High School and a popular drum major with the Quinn Memorial Pipe Band.

The crash involving a blue Ford Fiesta occurred around 1pm on Thursday on the Coolmillish Road near Markethill.

Two emergency crews and one rapid response paramedic attended the scene, as well as the air ambulance.

It’s understood that a second person in the vehicle at the time was uninjured.

Hundreds have taken to social media to share messages of support for the family, including many from neighbouring pipe bands.

Facebook image of Rachel Lowry Credit - Quinn Memorial Pipe Band

In a statement the Lowry family said they wanted to "express their heartfelt grief at the tragic and sudden loss of Rachael, who was especially special to the entire family circle".

"Rachael had grown into a beautiful young 17 year old girl with great gifts in music and creativity. The family were so proud of Rachael when in 2017 she won the Junior World Drum Major Championship, and again in 2019 when she was runner-up in the Juvenile World Drum Major competition," the statement read."With excellent GCSE results this year and beginning a Health and Social Care course at the SRC in Armagh, Rachael had a bright future ahead of her however the family’s joy in Rachael’s achievements were turned into tears of overwhelming grief yesterday afternoon."The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to PSNI, Air Ambulance and neighbours at the scene who all cared for Rachael."

Markethill High School Principal Colin Berry said the entire school community was "deeply saddened" by Rachael's tragic passing.

"Rachael was a very popular and well-liked member of the school community who demonstrated a genuine talent towards the creative aspects of school life," Mr Berry said in a statement."She left our school in June 2020 with an excellent set of GCSE results, ready to embrace the next step of her educational pathway."Rachael particularly loved her vocational studies at SRC, especially the hair and beauty modules; and outside of school, she was extremely talented and successful within the world of Pipe Bands, namely as a Drum Major."I have no doubt in my mind that Rachael had a great future ahead of her and she will be remembered with great fondness by the entire school community."Our heartfelt sympathies to Rachael’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Rachael's uncle William Roy wrote on social media: “R.I.P my beautiful niece gone far too quick but back in the arms of your mum and gran, loved always Rachel God bless.”

Quinn Memorial shared pictures of her time performing with the band, with the message: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learned of the death of Rachel, our drum major, yesterday in a tragic road accident. Rachel will always be fondly remembered by the Quinn family and we pass on our sympathies to her entire family circle.”

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch said she “was a talented young lady who will be sorely missed by so many”.

Others adding their tributes included Ballygowan Pipe Band, The Vow Accordian Band and Castledawson Flute Band and Lisnagrieve Pipe Band in Co Monaghan.

Funeral details have yet to be announced at this stage.