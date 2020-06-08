Tributes to Shane Lappin who died in accident while building new home in Co Armagh

Shane Lappin died in Keady at the weekend

Tributes have been paid to a Co Armagh man who died tragically at the weekend while building a home for himself and his wife of just nine months.

Shane Lappin (30) was working with heavy machinery in the Madden Road area of Keady shortly before 3pm on Saturday when the tragic accident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene but unfortunately Mr Lappin passed away from his injuries.

It is understood that a telescopic handler-type machine was involved in the accident.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The HSE said it was making "initial enquiries".

Mr Lappin, who worked for a local agricultural feed company, had only married his wife Sarah (nee King from Newry) last August.

He is also survived by his parents Francie and Anna, brother Barry, sister Annette and wider family circle.

Posting on social media, Sarah Lappin's aunt Majella Marron expressed her "absolute shock, sadness and disbelief" at the loss of "a beautiful young man".

"Words cannot describe how heartbroken we all are," she wrote.

"They were only married last year and had their whole lives ahead of them building their dreams and hopes for the future.

"(Shane was) a lovely person inside and out who was always there and willing to help anyone in need."

Armagh SDLP councillor Thomas O'Hanlon visited family members yesterday morning to pay his respects and said the local community was reeling from the news.

"It is such a tragedy and everyone is absolutely devastated. Shane was an extremely popular young man and from a really lovely family," he said.

"He worked in the agricultural industry and was respected right across the community.

"His father said that his employer paid a lovely tribute, saying that 'there will never be another Shane Lappin'. At the time he was building at his new home and he and Sarah were just starting their new life together.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this sad time."

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan added: "Shane was a hard-working young gentleman and came from a well-known and respected family. We send our condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Francie and Anna and the entire family circle.

"Over the coming days the community will stand fully behind the family and friends of this young man."

Many tributes have also been paid to Mr Lappin on social media.

"A true gentleman in every way. Taken so young too soon. You will be sadly missed by all of us but never forgotten," said one.

Another said: "A horrible thing to happen. Once again in this world, words fail me. So unfair on Sarah. RIP Shane - a lovely person".

Mr Lappin's funeral details are yet to be released.