Tributes to tragic St Malachy's pupil Daniel Black who was 'one of the good guys'

The funeral of a Belfast school pupil who died suddenly this week is to be held on Wednesday.

Daniel Black was a year 13 student at St Malachy's College, with his school and many families paying tribute to him this week as "one of the really good guys".

His passing marks the third death of a pupil at the school since the start of the pandemic.

A family notice described him as the beloved son of Alan and Annmarie, and brother to heartbroken siblings Noel and Olivia.

The notice added he would be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends.

Family flowers only have been requested, with any donations if desired for Action Mental Health care of O'Kane's funeral directors.

Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be private with immediate family only.

His remains are to leave his home on Wednesday at 10.30am, to arrive at St Bernard's Church for requiem mass at 11am before proceeding to Roselawn crematorium.

This week, hundreds left messages of condolences for the family on the St Malachy's Facebook page.

A statement from the school said that staff and pupils had been "deeply saddened" by the loss of the "modest and humble Malachian, who was very popular with both his teachers and peers."

The tragedy follows the death of 14-year-old St Malachy's pupil Noah Donohoe in June, who died after going missing in north Belfast.

In May, year 11 pupil Carl Mooney - a talented Gaelic footballer and hurler - also passed away suddenly.