Tributes to young mum Aimee Allen killed in Tyrone road accident

Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" mother-of-one who died following a two-car collision in Co Tyrone.

Aimee Allen, who was in her 20s, is the sixth person from Northern Ireland to be killed on the roads in the last four days.

The young woman, originally from Galbally, died following a crash around 2.45pm on Monday on the Pomeroy Road between Pomeroy and Donaghmore.

A man, understood to have been a passenger in the black Vauxhall Vectra she was driving, was also left critically ill in hospital following the collision near the village of Pomeroy.

A 64-year-old man driving the other car, a blue Seat Exeo, suffered minor injuries.

Ms Allen lived in Pomeroy and local Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Mallaghan said her death was "shocking news".

"For a young mother to lose her life in such tragic circumstances is simply heartbreaking. My thoughts are with her family and friends," he said.

Galbally Pearses GAA Club said it was suspending all club activities until further notice as a mark of respect for her brother Paul Allen, a committee member.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we have learnt of the tragic passing of Aimee Allen, sister of committee member Paul," read a post on its Facebook page.

"We pass on our deepest condolences to the Allen/McVeigh families at this tragic time."

Michelle Kelly said: "She was such a lovely young girl who came from such a lovely family. My thoughts and prayers are with all her loved ones at this horrendous time...RIP Aimee xx."

Rita Murphy added: "RIP Aimee, our thoughts and prayers are with her little son, mother, partner and all the families."

And Oliver Conlon posted: "RIP Aimee, totally heartbreaking. Sincere condolences to all her family and friends. X"

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them. "We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage. Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101," the PSNI said.

Meanwhile, the first funeral of five people who lost their lives in weekend road crashes will take place today.

Joan McAlister, a gospel outreach worker from Portadown, Co Armagh, died along with her colleague Ian Kennedy in a collision involving a car and a 4x4 on the N55 at Ballinagh, Co Cavan at around 7pm on Friday.

A funeral service for the 68-year-old will be held in Thomas Street Methodist Church in her home town at 2pm, followed by a private family interment.

Mr Kennedy's funeral will be held at 2pm in St James's Church of Ireland, Donemana, Co Tyrone on Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tomorrow, the funerals are also expected to be held for three people killed in a two vehicle crash in Co Louth.

Mary Faxton and her son Kevin, aged in their 80s and 50s respectively, were killed on Saturday in a motorway crash in Dundalk along with Bryan Magill from Newry.

Co Armagh man Keith Lennon (20) has been charged in connection with the crash.

A requiem mass for Mary and Kevin Faxton will be held at 11am in the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Bessbrook, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral for Bryan Magill (25), known as Bru, will take place in Newry Cathedral at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Monkshill cemetery.