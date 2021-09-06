Trimble warns Biden protocol ‘risks return to sectarian strife’

Former First Minister David Trimble has told Joe Biden that the protocol “risks a return to sectarian strife”.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ex-Ulster Unionist leader has written to the US President expressing concern at his support for the Brexit mechanism that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Lord Trimble wrote: “The Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) has not only subverted the main safeguards within the Belfast Agreement causing civic unrest and political uncertainty, it is also damaging the Northern Ireland economy disrupting supply chains, inflating prices and diverting trade from our main market in Great Britain.

“At the heart of the Belfast Agreement is consent, meaning that there can be no change to the constitutional position of NI as part of the UK without the agreement of a majority of the people of the country. But the NIP, by giving the EU powers over the movement of goods into and out of the province, has torpedoed the ‘consent’ principle and risks a return to sectarian strife.

“The NIP totally destroyed this consent principle to the detriment of the unionist community.”

Meanwhile, academics, politicians and business people have signed an open letter calling on the UK and EU to deliver practical solutions to resolve the tensions caused by Brexit. The letter argues that despite the disruption and divisions stirred up by the protocol, there are many in the UK and Ireland keen to develop the opportunities it offers — but are unable to do so without “strategic leadership and proportionate decision making”.

Among those who signed are Lord Alderdice, the CBI, Institute of Directors and the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They also warn: “The re-establishment of trust between the UK and EU is not only central to dialogue but also imperative to the peace process.”

The open letter appeal comes as UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost called at the weekend for Brussels to accept a “substantial and significant change” to the protocol.

Speaking at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford, he said: “It’s holding back the potential for a new era of cooperation between like-minded states in a world which needs us to work together effectively.”