Trio arrested after ramming police car and crashing into house after Armagh burglary

Two men and a woman have been arrested after ramming a police car and crashing into a house after being pursued following a burglary in Co Armagh.

It happened at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning on Tullyah Road in Belleeks.

The men, aged 31 and 27, entered a house where they were disturbed by the occupant before leaving empty-handed in a black Audi with southern registration places.

Inspector Kelly Gibson said: "A description of the car was circulated to patrolling officers who picked up a vehicle matching this description on the Carnagat Road, Newry.

"The black Audi car failed to stop for police when signalled to and rammed a police vehicle at the junction of Hospital Road before making its way into Derrybeg where it impacted with a residential property."

"A man (27 ) and woman (22), were arrested at the scene and a second man aged 31, who had fled the scene of the collision, was arrested shortly after. They have been taken into custody where they are assisting us with our enquiries."

Inspector Gibson said the incident follows an increased number of burglaries across Down and Armagh recently, after which the PSNI has increased their number of officers in the area.

"This was great work by officers on the ground and I am glad to report that no officers were seriously injured as a result of the collision. We will be liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana in relation to recent burglaries carried out across the border and also working to establish any links with other incidents we are investigating."