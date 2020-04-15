Trio bailed after stolen farm machinery found buried near Belfast

Some of the farm machinery found buried near Belfast

Three men have been released on bail following the discovery of stolen farm machinery that had been buried on farmland near Belfast.

Detectives in Lisburn recovered a number of items of farm machinery that were reported stolen and arrested three men on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Among the haul recovered from under the ground was a John Deere round baler and a McHale bale wrapper.

Farm vehicle and machinery theft in the UK costs the industry around £10m per year.

Stolen machinery reports have increased since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The PSNI said: "The arrest of the three males and recovery of machinery followed the report that a number of items of stolen machinery were recovered in the Ballynagarrick Road area of Carryduff.

"Police attended and recovered pieces of farm machinery believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area on April 13.

"A further report was made to police that another piece of agricultural equipment was recovered from a field on the Mill Road in Carryduff.

"Officers attended the address and located a further piece of farm machinery, believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area.

"Police subsequently arrested three males aged 18, 21 and 23 on suspicion of handling stolen goods. The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in fraud.

"We understand the impact that crime against the farming community has on farmers, their families, farm workers, businesses and the wider rural community. It is for that reason that we take it seriously. We would like to hear from anyone who can help with our enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in these areas to contact police on 101."

It was also confirmed the three men were all released on bail pending further enquiries.