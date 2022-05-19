Troubles amnesty deeply upsetting for victims’ families: Coveney

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has expressed “serious concerns” about the Government’s new legacy legislation, which offers an effective amnesty for Troubles killings.

Mr Coveney said he would “continue to engage” with London “to better understand the provisions of this bill and the policy intent” but, at this stage, could not support it.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is overwhelmingly opposed by both local political parties and victims’ groups.

Mr Coveney said: “I know many families will be upset by the publication of this bill, including those waiting for inquests or pursuing civil litigations.

“There will be many who understandably feel that immunity, conditional or otherwise, may be more about protecting perpetrators instead of pursuing justice and getting to the truth in such cases.

“It is vital those concerns are heard and fully understood. It is vital that the process for dealing with the legacy builds, rather than erodes, trust and confidence.”

Mr Coveney expressed disappointment that London had chosen to “unilaterally introduce legislation” when agreement should have been first reached with both governments and local politicians, and victims put “at the heart of the process”.

“We had strongly urged the British Government to come back to the table and find a way forward together, and it is regrettable that they have not done so. We remain open to that,” the Irish foreign minister added.

Mr Coveney raised concerns about the bill’s compliance with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights and other international human rights obligations.

Newly appointed Victims’ Commissioner Ian Jeffers advised the Government to remain in “listening mode” if it hopes to gain support for its bill.

Mr Jeffers questioned Brandon Lewis’s belief that the legislation would encourage people to come forward with information about Troubles killings.

He said: “Unless new evidence turns up that implicates someone, and they then decide to cooperate, which I’m not denying could happen, there seems to be no compelling reason for someone who is already escaping any degree of accountability to all of a sudden come forward and release information they have sat on thus far.”