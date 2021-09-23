Troubles amnesty proposals ‘incompatible with UK international obligations’ argues Council of Europe commissioner

UK Government proposals to introduce what is being called a Troubles amnesty have been criticised as being “incompatible” with international obligations by a Council of Europe commissioner for human rights.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on September 13, Dunja Mijatovic argued the government’s proposals around a statute of limitations for both military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries would lead to “many drawn-out legal challenges”.

"I am concerned that key elements of the command paper would not bring progress on legacy issues, but would rather represent significant steps backward,” she added.

"I cannot come to any other conclusion than that this proposed amnesty...would be incompatible with the United Kingdom’s international obligations.”

In a reply, Mr Lewis argued the government’s proposals “were intended not to represent a final position but rather to inform a process of engagement”.

The plans were announced in July with Mr Lewis telling the House of Commons the statute of limitations would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998.

According to the announcement, the so-called amnesty would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

All the five main Executive parties are also opposed to the plans, which Mr Johnson argued would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”.

Recently, a US bi-partisan committee, which includes five former US Ambassadors and a number of Special Envoys to Northern Ireland, said they did not believe the plan will be “met with approval” in Washington.

Ms Mijatovic wrote in the letter: “The blanket, unconditional nature of the amnesty in your proposal effectively means that none of those involved in any serious violations will be held to account, leading to impunity.”

As part of the plans, Mr Lewis and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they wanted to introduce a new information recovery body which they argue may allow greater reconciliation for victims and survivors than a court process.

The commissioner said that idea relied on “oversimplifications” and “problematic assumptions.”

“Giving perpetrators unconditional guarantees against criminal prosecution may weaken incentives to participate in truth seeking. The impunity this creates may undermine the trust necessary for truth and reconciliation efforts to be effective,” she added.

In his reply to the commissioner’s letter, Mr Lewis said: “The UK Government is committed to dealing with legacy issues in a way that supports information recovery and reconciliation, complies with international human rights obligations, and responds to the needs of individual victims and survivors, as well as society as a whole.

“This engagement - which involves meeting with political representatives, representatives from the victims sector and victims and survivors directly - is ongoing and we are listening to and considering the views we are hearing very carefully as we reflect on the way forward.”