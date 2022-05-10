Troubles amnesty will deny families justice as victim’s daughter ‘dumbstruck’ by Queen’s Speech announcement

Government plans for a de facto Troubles amnesty and an end to civil cases and inquests have been branded “a punch in the stomach” by the daughter of a man killed by the Army.

Jacqueline Butler said an inquest set to open next year into the death of her 38-year-old father in the 1972 Springhill Massacre would now not go ahead and her family had been “robbed all over again by the British Government”.

Downing Street’s intention to move on the legacy issue was announced in the Queen’s Speech with details later outlined on ending the “cycle of investigations that has failed both victims and veterans”.

Previous plans for an unconditional amnesty were tweaked, with immunity from prosecution now dependent on a perpetrator’s co-operation with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

Troubles’ civil cases already in the system can continue but no new ones can be taken. But unless inquests have “reached substantive hearings”, they won’t go ahead as planned.

Ms Butler said: “I am absolutely dumbstruck by what the British Government is doing. My father was one of five innocent people — including three children and a priest — shot dead in July 1972. Our family have been fighting for justice for 50 years. We don’t want the soldiers prosecuted, we just want the truth at a public inquest like others have had.

“My father was labelled a gunman by some media and we want his name cleared. I am struggling for words to describe how angry I am. The absolute cheek of the British Government to do this to us. They want to hide what they did from the world. They don’t want the truth coming out openly like it did at the Ballymurphy inquest.”

Ms Butler was 20 months old when her father was killed. She said: “I’ve no memories of him, only other people’s memories. We weren’t a republican family.

“Daddy was a hard working man with no political views. Mummy was left to bring up six children on her own. We will fight this tooth and nail.”

An inquest due to open into the 1988 UDA murder of father-of-three Gerard Slane (27) in his west Belfast home will also now not go ahead. Force Research Unit agent Brian Nelson was involved in the killing and it was hoped the inquest would shed light on its shadowy activities.

His wife Teresa said: “I’m angry but not surprised by what the British Government has done. This inquest was our last chance for the truth and they were scared of that.

“The gunmen sledgehammered their way into our home at 4.15am. Gerard heard the glass breaking and jumped out of bed. He was shot on the stairs. There was blood all over the walls. It was horrific for the kids.

“Sean, who was nine, held his daddy’s hand but Gerard was already dead. He was an innocent Catholic and the British are traumatising us all over again. But I will keep fighting until the day I die no matter what obstacles they put in place.”

Relatives for Justice said the plan for “impunity and immunity instead of the rule of law and rights” wouldn’t withstand legal challenge.

Victims group Wave said Downing Street was prioritising “the wishes of perpetrators over victims and survivors”.

Amnesty International said the legislation was “a sinister denial of rights”.

Innocent Victims United said it would await the detail of the government's plan but "remain concerned of any further move away from due process and the rule of law".