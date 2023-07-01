Troubles legacy bill amendments could block Gerry Adams from getting compensation

Amendments to the Troubles legacy bill could block former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and others from obtaining compensation over internment without trial in the 1970s.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has blasted the move saying it “tears up the law and makes a mockery of justice”, preventing hundreds of people from seeking redress.

BBC NI reported that new clauses will be moved at the bill's third reading in the House of Lords on Tuesday.

The plan had previously been mooted by Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine.

Mr Adams is currently pursuing a damages claim.

It is linked to a long-running case over his attempted escapes from Long Kesh internment camp, later known as Maze prison, in 1973 and 1974.

He was convicted in 1975 of two attempts to escape lawful custody.

In 2020, the supreme court in London quashed both convictions on a technicality. It deemed the custody order for his initial detention invalid because the then secretary of state, Willie Whitelaw, had not personally authorised it.

It had been signed off by a more junior official.

The ruling paved the way for similar claims being lodged by up to 400 others.

Lord Caine's amendments have now been published.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Finucane condemned what he described as the latest attempt by the British government in its “infamous Legacy Bill to close down access to the courts and legal remedies for hundreds of people illegally and unlawfully detained by the state.”

The North Belfast MP added: “Last night the British government announced its intention to bolt on yet another amendment to its already fatally flawed Legacy Bill which would prevent hundreds of people illegally and unlawfully interned from seeking legal redress for wrongful imprisonment.

“This latest addition to the British government’s infamous Legacy Bill, which will prevent victims of the conflict and their families from accessing criminal courts, inquests, human rights compliant investigations and civil proceedings, makes an absolute mockery of justice and claims that this Bill can promote reconciliation.

“Interning people without trial in the first place was shameful and it was used initially to target only one section of the community.

“The British Supreme Court has ruled that the British government broke the law in illegally and unlawfully detaining hundreds of people during the early 1970s.

“When the state has broken the law there is an onus on that state both morally and legally to provide redress to those people who were unlawfully detained.

“Instead of righting this wrong, facing up to its legal responsibilities and accepting the judgment of its highest court, this British government is effectively tearing up the law, closing access to the courts while relentlessly pursuing amnesty for the actions of its forces in Ireland.”

He continued: “The Legacy Bill is a travesty of justice, it should be scrapped. It has been rejected by victims and families, human rights experts, the UN, all the political parties on this island, as well as officials in the US and EU.

“The British government should scrap this legislation and get on with implementing the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 in a human rights' compliant manner.”

If adopted and the bill goes on to be passed, it would prohibit civil proceedings and payment of compensation for miscarriages of justice based on custody orders made by junior ministers.

The government has said it intends to pass the Legacy Bill before Parliament breaks for the summer recess.

The bill is opposed by all Northern Ireland political parties, as well as groups representing bereaved families and victims of the Troubles.