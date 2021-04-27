Troubles pension scheme set to open in June hailed as ‘significant milestone’ by Justice Minister

The Troubles pension scheme is set to accept applicants from June 20, it has been announced.

Mr Justice McAlinden, president of the Victims’ Payments Board, revealed on Tuesday his intention to open the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme for applications.

The development has been hailed as a significant milestone for victims and survivors by Justice Minister, Naomi Long.

The scheme for those physically or psychologically injured during the conflict is estimated to cost up to £1.2 billion over its lifetime. The first year bill will come in at around £30 million.

The pension scheme, which should have been open for applications last May, has been dogged by controversy and prolonged setbacks.

Earlier this year, in a case taken by a victim, the Appeal Court judges ruled that Stormont was under a legal duty to fund the payment scheme.

The Court of Appeal in Belfast has since accepted an undertaking from the Executive that it will provide the necessary funding for the scheme.

Last year Sinn Fein refused to designate a Stormont department to administer the scheme, after objecting to the eligibility criteria of the Westminster legislation that excluded former paramilitaries convicted of causing serious harm.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill subsequently agreed to nominate a department last August following a highly critical court judgment.

The Commission for Victims and Survivors has also welcomed the financial underpinning of the scheme.

The Victims’ Payments Board will be responsible for determining who is entitled to payment in respect of an injury caused by a Troubles-related incident. under the Victims’ Payments Regulations 2020.

Mr Justice McAlinden was appointed by the Lord Chief Justice as President of the Victims’ Payments Board in March, and has been joined by 26 other members, including legal and medical representatives.

In a statement, Mr Justice McAlinden said: “I am delighted to announce that it is my intention that the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payments Scheme will open for applications from 30 June.

"As president I have worked closely with the recently appointed Board members and the team established by the Department of Justice to develop the administrative arrangements for the payment scheme.”

He added: “I have also held a number of constructive meetings with representatives from the main groups supporting the victims of the Troubles. This has helped to establish positive working relationships which should enable victims to have trust in the Board.

"The many victims deserve the recognition and payments to which they are entitled. The recent Court of Appeal decisions made it clear that the Executive Office was under a legal duty to make these payments and I am encouraged of the work carried out to ensure the full implementation of the scheme which the legislation envisages.”

Welcoming the announcement, Ms Long said: “I have said from the outset, when I agreed that my department could be designated to administer the scheme, that I shared the frustration of those who have been waiting for delivery of this important scheme and that we would do everything in our power to move things forward.

“Much progress has been made since then and I am grateful to the President and members of the Victims’ Payments Board for their commitment to make the scheme operational.”

She added: “Victims and survivors of the Troubles have waited a long time for this scheme and today’s announcement is an important milestone on what has been a long and painful journey for many.”

Anyone wishing to register an interest in the scheme can do so by emailing vpsqueries@justice-ni.gov.uk.