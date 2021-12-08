Troubles victim to ‘invoke internal review’ into PPS decision not to prosecute officers involved in Sean Graham massacre memorial arrest

Sinn Fein has said it will support "any legal action" to overturn a decision by the PPS not to prosecute two PSNI officers who arrested a man at a commemoration event for the victims of the Sean Graham's bookies loyalist gun massacre.

The officers were investigated by the Police Ombudsman on suspicion of assaulting Mark Sykes as they arrested him at the event for victims of the 1992 Sean Graham bookies’ massacre.

Mr Sykes was arrested in February at a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 29th anniversary of the attack on Belfast's Ormeau Road. Mr Sykes was later released without charge.

Video of the incident posted on social media showed heated exchanges between PSNI officers and relatives outside the Ormeau Road bookmakers. It shows Mr Sykes being handcuffed just yards from the memorial to those killed in the loyalist attack.

Police at the scene of the Sean Graham bookmakers shooting as family members and survivors lay flowers.

Unionists said the decision not to prosecute the officers was welcome, saying their careers had been unfairly disrupted.

But Mr Sykes now plans to invoke the internal review mechanism in relation to the PPS decision.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said the events were “shocking and appalling” and added that Sinn Fein “supports any legal action to remedy this injustice”.

He also urged the Police Ombudsman to publish a report into the murders that occurred at the bookmakers in February 1992 “as soon as possible”.

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and several others injured when Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) opened fire at the bookies.

“These families, like all bereaved in the conflict, are entitled to know the truth about the deaths of their loved ones and should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice,” said Mr Kelly.

Meanwhile, the DUP’s Trevor Clarke, who is also the party’s lead policing board representative said the PPS’ decision on Wednesday was a “welcome outcome”.

But he added that “it will be little comfort to the two young officers whose lives and careers have been unjustifiably disrupted by the events of the past ten months”.

Evidence received from investigators about February’s incident was subjected to an impartial and independent application of the Test for Prosecution, said the PPS, in line with their Code for Prosecutors.

The service added that it was also assisted by advice received from independent legal counsel in reaching its conclusions.

A complaint was subsequently made to Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland which resulted in two officers being investigated and reported to the PPS for decisions as to prosecution.

The incident caused major uproar across Northern Ireland and saw PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne face calls for his resignation.

Mr Byrne apologised for the PSNI’s handling of the event, after reviewing footage of the incident.

One of the officers involved was suspended and the other was moved to a different role.

The disciplinary moves were heavily criticised by the Police Federation which represents rank and file officers.

The Police Ombudsman, which investigates allegations of misconduct and criminal conduct by police officers, looked into the incident after receiving a complaint from Mr Sykes and subsequently sent an evidence file to the PPS for consideration.

PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said: “Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision was that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian, and applying handcuffs to him, were unlawful.

“Separate consideration was given to whether an omission to remove the handcuffs after a period of time had passed could amount to an assault by a police officer. Again, after a thorough examination of all matters, it was concluded that the Test for Prosecution is not met for any assault arising from that aspect of the complaint.”

Mr Hardy said Mr Sykes received detailed reasons for the decisions not to prosecute in writing on Wednesday, along with an offer to meet to address any further questions.

He added: “We are acutely aware of the deep sensitivities attached to this case, and the distress caused to the complainant through being arrested at an event to remember an atrocity which those present were so directly and profoundly impacted by. I would like to reassure the public that these decisions were taken impartially and after a full consideration of all relevant matters.”

Trevor Clarke commented that “there are still serious unanswered questions about the nature of the internal police investigation into the incident”.

"The delays in concluding this process will have an enduring psychological impact on those who have been suspended or repositioned, as well as their families,” added the South Antrim MLA.

"In light of the PPS judgement, there should be an urgent reassessment of whether such an investigation is warranted or in the public interest."

He said the sensitivities involved in the case “shouldn’t overshadow the fact that the complaint was not justified and that officers acted in a legitimate way”.

"In reality, hundreds of families across Northern Ireland have buried loved ones and marked anniversaries during the pandemic while choosing to abide by the regulations.

“The nature of today’s decision adds to the rising mountain of evidence of two-tier policing in our Province. There cannot be one rule for one community and another for everyone else. The rule of law must be applied equally to everyone.

"The PSNI cannot continue to jump to the tune of republicans while keeping up the pretence that they are in the business of serving all communities,” Mr Clarke concluded.

The decision not to prosecute the officers has been further welcomed by the Police Federation.

Its chairman, Mark Lindsay said: “The officers themselves are relieved at this decision but there are still many questions to be answered in respect of subsequent decisions by PSNI command. This is currently subject to a Judicial Review process.”

John Ross, a TUV Assembly candidate for East Belfast added that the decision is “no great surprise” and has questioned the initial judgement of Mr Byrne, who he believes “rushed to suspend one of his officers and redeploy another even though they only acted after receiving direction to do so by their superior officer.”

“The public comments by the Chief Constable and his willingness to treat a young officer as he did again cast a huge question mark over his judgement,” he commented.

The PSNI said “it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time”.