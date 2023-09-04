Troubles victims group SEFF speak out against memorial parade ‘honouring’ UVF murderer

Shankill Butcher Eddie McIlwaine (centre) walking in the Vol Brian Robinson Memorial parade through the Shankill

UVF assassin Brian Robinson was gunned down by undercover soldiers on the Crumlin Road in 1989 minutes after murdering Catholic Paddy McKenna at the Ardoyne shops.

Robinson was set up by UVF informants, with friends accusing the authorities of killing him to make it look like they were also targeting loyalist paramilitaries.

At the time, the government was coming under pressure over claims the army was operating a shoot-to-kill policy against IRA and INLA members.

Dozens of loyalist bands, many of which came from Scotland, attended Saturday’s Brian Robinson parade, which brought the Shankill Road to a standstill.

A former member of the Shankill Butchers was also among the hundreds of loyalists at the 34th-anniversary event commemorating Robinson’s killing.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) — a group of victims and survivors which was formed to help innocent victims of terrorism in Northern Ireland — said the parade was wrong.

Mr McKenna had been shot 11 times by Robinson as he walked along the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

“After murdering Paddy, Robinson was himself shot dead by the SAS. Robinson’s mother had a fatal heart attack at hearing of her son’s death,” SEFF said in a tweet.

“There is an annual band parade honouring Paddy’s murderer.

“We continue to speak out against it. It’s wrong for any public parade to be named after someone who engaged in terrorism, whether republican or loyalist.

“Robinson fired 11 bullets into another human being. Three lives were needlessly ended due to the choices he made and through the directions from UVF terrorist command.

“Described as an “exceptional goalkeeper”, Mr McKenna played for a host of local teams in the area, as well as winning trophies with other Belfast clubs.

“SEFF’s thoughts and prayers are with all innocents impacted by the murder of Paddy.”

Eddie McIlwaine was pictured wearing an Orange collarette and carrying a wreath during the march.

The loyalist was jailed for eight years in 1979 for being part of the savage gang which murdered more than 20 people, including Protestants.

He was part of a four-man gang that abducted Catholic Gerard McLaverty in May 1977 and was convicted of kidnapping, assault and possession of weapons with intent to endanger life.

Mr McLaverty was throttled and beaten with a nail-embedded stick.

In June, McIlwaine said he had “paid his debt to society, having served a lengthy period of imprisonment”.

A statement issued on his behalf added: “He has been, and continues to be, a strong supporter of peace and has, over many decades, used his lived experience as a younger man to influence and guide the next generation of young men down a different path by which to pursue political objectives in the context of a post-conflict Northern Ireland.”