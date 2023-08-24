Troubles victims' group welcomes meeting with Cambridge Labour club over hunger strikers post

A mural of hunger striker Bobby Sands on the Falls Road in Belfast

A group representing Troubles’ victims has welcomed Cambridge University Labour Society’s acceptance of an invitation to meet with them after the club shared content from an Irish republican group.

Cambridge University’s Labour Club (CULC) apologised for sharing a social media post from Lasair Dhearg (Red Flame) commemorating the anniversary of the 1981 hunger strikes, which also provided details on how to join the republican organisation.

A row over the incident erupted on the university’s campus, with student Tories furious and a senior member of the Labour society’s executive team resigning over the furore.

The CULC’s executive body has since apologised for the post, which it said was “shared by mistake, without any knowledge of the beliefs and affiliations of the organisation.”

“We value and recognise the validity of the resulting criticism,” they said in a statement to the university’s Varsity newspaper, adding they will take action to ensure such mistakes do not happen in the future.

The club went on to champion the Good Friday Agreement, describing the peace accord as “one of the greatest achievements of Labour in government”.

A spokesperson also condemned “any organisation which attempts to frustrate that hard won peace”.

Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation

Kenny Donaldson of the Troubles victims’ organisation the South East Fermanagh Foundation subsequently wrote to the CULC requesting a meeting to “educate their members upon the realities of who the hunger strikers were and the crimes for which they were incarcerated” and to raise awareness about the “legacy of terrorism”.

Mr Donaldson said the request was promptly accepted.

"We welcome the commitment from the Labour Club at Cambridge University to meet with us where we will seek to educate their members as to the realities of terrorism and other Troubles related violence,” he said.

"We are encouraged at the speed of which our request has been responded and we hope to build a positive relationship with the club in the times ahead alike all other democratic political parties".

The incident reportedly caused divisions within the club’s executive.

Lasair Dhearg has provoked controversy on several occasions over the years, including openly opposing the extradition of Liam Campbell, who was found liable for the 1998 Omagh bombing, from the Republic of Ireland to Lithuania to face terror charges.

Following the incident Sam Spiri from the rival Cambridge University Conservative Association said there is “no excuse” for sharing the post.

“We condemn the posting of material on the Cambridge University Labour Club’s Instagram from Lasair Dhearg, a dissident group which frequently celebrates the violent actions of the IRA during the conflict in Northern Ireland,” the chairman told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The decision to share this post, which contains encouragement to join the group, is profoundly irresponsible.

“Promoting such groups is especially inappropriate now, as Lasair Dhearg has participated in campaigns against the PSNI, many of whose members are currently at risk.

“This included the sending of letters referring to the police as ‘armed gunmen’ to schools.

“The decision to amplify the voice and recruitment campaign of this group has given support to a lamentable political force.”

Cambridge University and the CULC have been contacted for comment.