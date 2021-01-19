Troubles victims 'pawns' in political row over payment scheme

Troubles victims are being treated like pawns, an advocacy group has said (Niall Carson/PA)

Troubles victims are "pawns" in an ongoing row over who will pay for a victims' payment scheme, an advocacy group has said.

Axel Schmidt of Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) said Stormont and the UK government are engaging in a "deplorable political game of ping-pong", resulting in the "appalling and callous" treatment of victims.

Speaking on Monday, finance minister Conor Murphy said while announcing the draft Stormont budget it was up to the UK government "to provide the necessary funding", given the legislation was approved at Westminster. He has set aside funds for the administration of the scheme but not for the payments.

In a statement on Monday night, the Northern Ireland Office said the Secretary of State "has always been clear" that Stormont must fund the scheme - which could cost £800m - from the block grant.

Applications for the process are expected to open in March after a court ruling that the Executive had acted unlawfully in delaying the introduction of the scheme after legislation was approved by Westminster in January 2020.

UHRW said there was little or no sense of urgency in finding a resolution over who pays.

“Our victims are pawns in a deplorable political game of ping-pong. It does no one any credit, neither the devolved Stormont administration nor the Government," said Mr Schmidt.

“We’d been told by the justice minister that we could see payments by March, but in the absence of a funding stream in the finance minister’s draft budget, that now seems a forlorn hope."

He said Executive ministers and the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis had to come up with a solution that draws a line under this "shameful chapter".

"A compromise or temporary fix is urgently required until we can resolve all outstanding matters. We have already asked Mr Lewis for a meeting, which is now urgent."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP called on Mr Murphy to address the needs of victims and survivors by making a budgetary allocation to the payment scheme.

"It is a disgrace that this situation has been allowed to drift for so long with no resolution to questions of finance only months before the scheme is expected to go live," he said.

He said the "blame game" between the finance minister and the Secretary of State served no one's interests.

"The finance minister needs to step up and make an initial budgetary allocation to the scheme in the first instance – it would be a gross dereliction of duty if we reach March with no plan in place to make the scheme operable.

"But fundamentally, the British government cannot absolve itself of responsibility to these victims. The legislation was passed in Westminster, the buck cannot now be passed to the Executive alone.

"The Northern Ireland Office and the Department of Finance need to sit down and reach an equitable resolution to this challenge," he said.

TUV spokesman John Brennan said Sinn Fein sought to delay the designation of a department to take the scheme forward - a move which "stymied the implementation of the scheme" in order to push Mr Lewis to change it.

"Now that even though the Department of Justice has been nominated to administer the pension, the Sinn Fein finance minister has failed to allocate funding for it. Many will suspect that Sinn Fein are still seeking to include victim makers within the scope of the pension the price for paying it at all," he said.

"A society can be judged by how it treats the most vulnerable and those who have suffered most. By that yardstick there can be no doubt that Stormont has failed."

In response, Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said the current legislation was drafted without any consultation with the Executive or local parties.

"Accordingly, in line with the British government's own Statement of Funding Policy, it is their responsibility to provide the necessary funding for the scheme," she said.

The party's position remains that the scheme should be made available to all victims, she said.

"The sole criteria should be need in line with the legal definition of a victim outlined in the Victims and Survivors [NI] Order [2006]. The provision of these payments would represent recognition that the experiences of injured victims are acknowledged, their victimhood publicly validated and their voices heard," she said.