Troubles victims welcome Foster's vow over pensions

But meeting between ministers and Secretary of State ends without any agreement on much-delayed scheme

Meeting: First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who met with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis yesterday

Troubles victims have welcomed Arlene Foster's pledge that they will receive a pension despite a meeting between Stormont ministers and the Secretary of State failing to resolve a funding row.

Ministers held discussions with Brandon Lewis yesterday to end the stalemate over who foots a potential £1.2bn bill for the scheme.

Sources said the meeting ended without agreement being reached.

A fortnight ago, the Court of Appeal gave Stormont a four-week deadline to make progress with the scheme which is due to open next month.

Mrs Foster said. "Many of those eligible to receive this pension could be living outside of Northern Ireland and therefore there remains a very strong argument that the Government should step up in terms of financing this scheme.

"There are also significant upfront costs which would place a huge burden on local budgets.

"It is important to say clearly to victims however that the uncertainty for them is over. We will ensure that they receive the payment which they are rightly entitled to."

The DUP leader added: "Victims have been left on the sidelines for far too long.

"The blockage and delay by Sinn Fein in establishing the pension caused unacceptable hurt and anguish for victims. The courts however forced movement and further clarity was then provided by the Court of Appeal."

Alan McBride, whose wife Sharon and father-in-law Desmond Frizzell were killed in the Shankill bomb, welcomed Mrs Foster's statement.

"I am disappointed that the funding dispute between the Executive and the Treasury hasn't been resolved, but it's good to hear Arlene Foster commit to ensuring victims receive their pension.

"I am sympathetic to the argument that the British Government should be contributing to the pension.

"However, if London doesn't step forward with money, then it's Stormont's responsibility to pay for it - that's the law.

"Ultimately, victims don't care where the payment comes from. They just want certainty, and particularly now when people are struggling with Covid and life."

Mrs Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, and Justice Minster Naomi Long took part in the meeting with the Secretary of State.

Mr Murphy is understood to have outlined the significant impact on Stormont if it had to solely shoulder the cost of the scheme for those who suffered physical or psychological injury during the Troubles.

It is understood that further talks between ministers and Mr Lewis will take place over the next fortnight. The Court of Appeal in Belfast two weeks ago ruled that Stormont was under a legal duty to fund the payment scheme for injured victims of the conflict.

It made no finding on the source of that funding, and gave the Executive and the Northern Ireland Office four weeks to find an agreed solution.

The Executive has recently received costing predictions from the Government's Actuary Department based on numbers provided by The Executive Office.

Those range from £600m to £1.2bn, with a central estimate of £848m.

Stormont ministers have highlighted that London's own policy was to fund initiatives it legislated for.

They argue that the scheme legislated for by the Government is significantly wider in scope than that envisaged in an agreement by Stormont parties in 2014.

But the Government has insisted that the Executive needs to pay for the scheme, arguing that it was only legislated for at Westminster because the power-sharing institutions in Belfast were collapsed at the time.

The scheme should have been open for applications at the end of May last year.

It was first delayed when Sinn Fein refused to designate a Stormont department to administer it, after objecting to Government eligibility criteria that excluded former paramilitaries convicted of causing serious harm.

Ms O'Neill eventually agreed to nominate a department last August following a highly critical court judgment that found she had been acting unlawfully.

However, the separate stand-off involving the Government and the wider Stormont Executive over funding remains unresolved. On Monday, Ms O'Neill said it remained her "firm view" that the UK Government should pay for the pension.

"It's really important to have a real conversation about the funding - it was designed in Westminster and has significantly increased the costs," she said.

She stressed that the Executive was wholly committed to finding the scheme, and reassured victims that efforts were being made to resolve the dispute.

The scheme covers violence related to the Northern Ireland conflict from 1966 until 2010, including incidents in Britain and in Europe.

Victims will receive between £2,000 and £10,000 a year for the rest of their lives.

After their death, the payments will be made to a spouse or carer for a further 10 years.