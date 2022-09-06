Truss and Biden discuss Good Friday Agreement on call

New PM Liz Truss who spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss “agreed on the importance of protecting the Good Friday Agreement” in a call with the US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening.

President Biden also congratulated the new PM on her appointment.

In a statement, No 10 said both the Prime Minister and the US President “reflected on the enduring strength of the Special Relationship.”

"The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war.”

It was also stated the two leaders agreed “that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.”

"They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS. The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine” read the statement.

The statement ended by saying the Prime Minister and President “discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

The US President is known for his deep committal the Good Friday Agreement saying in March in a speech it “cannot change.”

The phone call with President Biden comes after Ms Truss also spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.