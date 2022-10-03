Truss v Sunak mural removed from Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

A mural which featured Prime Minister Liz Truss and her former rival Rishi Sunak has been removed from Belfast city centre (Photo credit: PressEye)

A mural featuring former Conservative Party leader and PM candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as boxing rivals has been removed from Hill Street, Belfast on Monday, almost a month after the former’s win.

The artwork was initially unveiled ahead of a key hustings battle between the pair in Belfast in August.

It was commissioned by publican Willie Jack who owns a number of pubs in the area, including the Duke of York and Harp Bar and created by artist Ciaran Gallagher.

“What better event to show two people fighting over Number 10,” Mr Jack said about the mural, which attracted attention from multiple people visiting the tourist heavy spot in the city.

Following Ms Truss’ win on 5th September the mural was updated to reflect the outcome, with the now-PM landing a ‘knockout’ against Sunak in the pair’s illustrated boxing match.

It was then updated a third time to feature chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom, Larry the Cat sitting outside No 10’s famous black door.

A sticker was later added to the feline’s depiction reading ‘Bring back Julian Smith’ much to the former Northern Ireland Secretary’s amusement who tweeted saying “ “Big thanks for Larry for the shout-out, but (to be honest) it’s not feline likely.”

Previously, artist Ciaran said he had hoped the eventual winner of the Conservative Party leadership race “would buy it.”

“One of these people has to become Prime Minister and maybe they would like to buy the mural off me."

“I don’t think the defeated candidate would, but maybe one of them would like to pay £10,000 for it and put it up on their coal shed or outside toilet or wherever.

It remains to be seen if Ms Truss will be welcoming the mural into No 10 Downing Street anytime soon.