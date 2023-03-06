Trust asked police to attend public consultation meetings on hospital’s emergency surgery

The PSNI has confirmed it was approached by the Western Health Trust to attend some public meetings around the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) emergency surgery consultation.

The PSNI had originally stated officers had dropped in to ensure public order was in place at public consultations, where passions have been running high.

The move was slammed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), with members criticising the use of public resources.

The PSNI has also confirmed the reasons officers were present was “due to the large numbers attending”.

In January, Western Trust chief executive revealed that senior clinicians had been “approached and verbally abused in local supermarkets and on the streets” following the suspension of emergency surgery at the SWAH in Enniskillen.

Independent councillor Emmet McAleer said: “During [some of] the recent consultations, the Western Trust recruited the PSNI to provide security.

“That’s quite shocking both in the picture it’s attempting to paint, and the completely unnecessary and needless public expenditure incurred, never mind the redirection of what we are told is an overstretched public service.”

He continued: “This was despite the PSNI publicly stating that there had been no complaints at any events, to date, prior to that.

“People in my community know only too well of the attempts to be criminalised and the focus to demonise people taking a stance.”

SOAS chairman Reggie Ferguson recalled attending the first public meeting in the Lakeland Forum which “was a public consultation, so the public were there”.

He continued: “They were concerned. It was noisy, and at times less than respectful toward the [Western] Trust than they may have wanted, but at no time did it get out of hand.

“Nor did I see anybody in fear of any physical abuse. A number of people spoke from the floor with the microphone, and to me, it was what a public consultation exercise should be all about.

“There were no police or security. They weren’t needed.”

Mr Ferguson continued: “Roll on to the Irvinestown meeting, and matters were totally different. There were a lot more members of Trust staff.

“You had to write down and hand in the questions you may have had. If you wanted to speak, you weren’t allowed to hold the microphone.

“There was security – paid for through the public purse – and there were police. I thought it was very curious.

“There may be something to the suggestion that they [the Trust] were trying to criminalise people who had perfectly valid points of view,” he claimed.

Mr Ferguson turned to the Belcoo meeting, where the police presence “was more pronounced”.

“Police were there and I’m sure they could have been doing better things with limited resources.

“I was disappointed when the police were asked whether they had been engaged by the Trust.

“The first response was no, they just happened to drop in to see if order was in place.

“Then later on they said yes, the Trust had approached them.

“To me, there was a definite upping of security, and if you were at a meeting and wanted to speak, there were a lot more barriers put in place,” added Mr Ferguson.

The PSNI was asked to clarify who had requested officers to attend the public consultation meetings, and on what grounds, and if any complaints or arrests were made at the meetings.

In response, a PSNI spokesperson replied: “Local Neighbourhood Police Teams were in attendance at a number of planned consultation events across Co Fermanagh in recent weeks, to ensure the safety of all involved.

“There have been no complaints at any of the events so far.”

The PSNI statement added the Western Trust “asked police to engage with them, and following meetings we agreed to deploy a small number of resources; this was due to the large numbers attending”.