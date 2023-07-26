‘Try broadband’: Dame Arlene Foster hits back at SDLP criticism after lack of rail services for Co Fermanagh

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has hit back at criticism of her time as an MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone.

It was revealed this week that the county wouldn’t benefit from a proposed new All-Ireland rail system.

Dame Arlene, who is from Co Fermanagh and was an MLA for the constituency for almost 20 years, responded to a critical tweet from SDLP Councillor Adam Gannon.

Mr Gannon said he was unable to name a piece of infrastructure the county benefited from when the former DUP leader was in power.

“I do find it quite surprising that there isn't anything we can point at in Fermanagh as a result of having the First Minister from the constituency, normally government ministers always try to get at least one significant infrastructure project for their constituents,” tweeted Mr Gannon, in response to another tweet which shared a similar sentiment.

Within minutes, the GB News broadcaster quote-tweeted the remark, with the remark “Try broadband”.

In 2009, then Enterprise Minister Dame Arlene awarded almost a quarter of a million pounds to help delivery of broadband services to Northern Ireland’s rural west.

She said £237,000 of financial assistance had been awarded to Londonderry-based wireless broadband provider North West Electronics.

While in 2011, she announced an investment to improve access to broadband in rural areas across Co Down.

And in 2020, the then DUP leader announced Co Fermanagh would benefit from the “highest percentage of investment” in broadband as a result of Project Stratum.

Project Stratum was set up using public funding and aims to extend access to superfast broadband services to 79,000 premises across Northern Ireland.

Further to her reply to the SDLP councillor, Dame Arlene retweeted a tweet from DUP MLA Gordon Lyons showing a map detailing over 12,000 homes in Fermanagh-South Tyrone which had benefited from Project Stratum.

In response to her tweet, Councillor Gannon replied: “I’m afraid Arlene will be remembered far more for boilers than broadband. If she wants to take credit for Fermanagh being one of the least digitally connected places on these islands as her major contribution to local infrastructure, it says a lot about what she delivered here.”

On Tuesday, a draft report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review was published which notably did not include Co Fermanagh in the rail connectivity plans.