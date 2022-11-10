‘Tsunami of need’ for food banks in NI, says charity

The number of food parcels being provided to people across Northern Ireland has surged.

Almost 31,700 emergency food parcels were given out from April to September this year — 25% more than the same period last year and 194% more than five years ago, the Trussell Trust said.

Out of the 31,700 emergency food parcels provided, almost 13,400 of these went to children.

The Trussell Trust, which supports 45 food bank centres in Northern Ireland, has said that there is a ‘tsunami of need’ for food banks across Northern Ireland as people are continuing to struggle to survive.

SDLP representative Paul Doherty who runs an independent food bank in west Belfast called Foodstock, believes that the current situation is worse than the research shows.

“I actually think that is an underestimation. Outside the people that would normally go to a food bank, we are seeing a lot of people that are working full-time jobs that are in need of support.

"Those people may not necessarily be recognised in those figures,” he said.

Mr Doherty has seen a dramatic increase in those needing help from food banks in his community.

“There are people here who are finding it very difficult at the minute. This is a small food bank here in west Belfast but we are supporting over 400 households on a weekly basis.

"We started off doing one day a week. We are now doing seven days a week, working day and night to try and give support,” he said.

The Trussell Trust warned that food banks here are at ‘breaking point’, both physically and mentally.

Mr Doherty agrees, saying :“We are seeing a huge increase in people coming forward and it is becoming very difficult on our volunteers because we are hearing really distressing stories.”

He regularly speaks to people who are struggling to heat their homes.

“I’m hearing from people who are working from home and when their kids go to school they are turning the heating off and sitting in the cold.

“There are people walking around the shops for five hours because their house is so cold.

“I have been speaking to people who saw the £400 as a lifeline and something that was going to get them through this winter, but now it seems that that has been taken away and taking that away took away a lot of hope from these people.

"It’s giving people a lot of stress and worry and concern,” he said.

Foodstock is opening a communal space for people who need a warm place to sit.

“I never thought we would have to do something like this but we are creating a warm communal space where people can have a cup of tea, have some company and sit in the heat so they aren’t sitting in their homes in the cold,” Mr Doherty said.

He feels politicians are responsible for the current situation.

“I see it as a political failure, everyday people in the community step up and say how can we help, they are people that don’t have much to give but they do.

“Politicians are talking about the cost of living crisis but it’s communities that are helping people,” he said.