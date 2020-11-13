Tugging at the heartstrings: The festive ads reducing viewers to tears

NI man behind the Ballymena Bear gives his take on latest big budget offerings

It has become part of Christmas tradition - around this time each year, our screens are lit up by magical scenes from an array of special festive TV adverts.

And the Northern Ireland filmmaker behind the famous "Ballymena Bear" ad campaign has given his take on the big budget ads tugging at the heartstrings this year.

Stephen Reid (34), a commercial filmmaker with the Ballymena-based Grafters media company, rated the latest efforts from big hitters John Lewis and Coca-Cola as well as an unlikely hit from Irish supermarket chain SuperValu.

He also recalled the "harrowing" experience of spending months filming puppets in Ballymena for his breakthrough ad campaign in 2015.

"I think Coca-Cola has to have the best advert this year," he said.

The short film directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) features a father's epic struggle to deliver a Santa letter from his daughter to the North Pole.

"It managed to get that blend of that amazing sense of scale, which you see more and more in Christmas ads, but with a simple story of a father being away.

"At the end it had the best twist, that emotional gut punch that you really need."

SuperValu's offering seems to have collectively reduced Ireland to tears.

It follows a young boy desperate to know if Santa is still coming this Christmas, only to reveal it was his grandfather he missed all along.

Stephen added: "I think this and Coca-Cola worked even better than the John Lewis ad because they have a very clear focus on family.

"The John Lewis one is really good, it mixes a lot of animation styles but it just feels predictable... and they have raised expectations impossibly high.

"I think these adverts will hit much harder this year because of the pandemic. I have always said that if a Christmas advert doesn't make people cry it's a complete failure."

Recalling his Ballymena Bear Christmas advert in 2015, Stephen remembers a gruelling three-month process involving filming puppets and toy bears on the streets of the town.

"It was a massive labour of love as I didn't know what I was doing," he added. "My standard was a John Lewis ad, I thought it had to make people cry and really sell the town in a way that's never been done before.

"When it came out it had around 100,000 views. For a town that only has a population of 20,000 it was insane.

"People were rolling down their windows in the days after thanking me for selling the town well. That was the biggest thing for me because Ballymena had just suffered a lot of job losses coming up to Christmas."

He added: "I think we've done eight Christmas adverts in all. I'd definitely love to do another one, but this year has been strange in that it's the middle of November and no one has come to me."

When the first lockdown hit in March, Stephen said work dried up instantly for three months.

With less firms willing to pay for big ad campaigns, he added that many freelancers in Northern Ireland's creative industries had "fallen through the cracks".

"This year has confirmed just how vulnerable the creative industries are to any kind of financial stress," he said.

"Advertising and marketing is always the first thing to go out the window, even though the fact is in times of crisis the thing you need most is clearly communicated ideas, which is what we do for a living."