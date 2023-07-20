TUI holidaymakers stranded in Ibiza for over 24 hours after flight to Belfast delayed

Holidaymakers from Northern Ireland have branded travel company TUI a “disgrace” after becoming stranded in Ibiza due to their flight being delayed.

Passengers have been told by TUI that the hold up was caused by a "technical issue" on Wednesday that resulted in crew exceeding the number of hours they are legally allowed to work.

As a result of the disruption the flight, operated by Sunwing, was postponed until Thursday morning.

However, stricken passengers have taken to social media to complain about being left in the dark after the rescheduled flight was delayed.

One passenger begged the company for answers a short time ago.

"Could someone please respond; we have been stranded in Ibiza airport yesterday and today, because our flight to #belfast was cancelled yesterday,” they tweeted.

“No communication from any TUI reps.

"£20 vouchers that do not work.

"Flight times continually changing.

"Terrible service.”

The desperate request for clarity received a prompt response from the firm – but no answers.

"The social media team are still waiting for updates on this flight,” TUI replied on Twitter.

“Updates will come via email or text message.

"I am sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Another stranded passenger branded the company a “disgrace” and accused it blocking them from sending direct messages on Twitter.

“Stuck in Ibiza airport with a broken ankle waiting for any info in TOM1331 to Belfast which was supposed to fly at 11am YESTERDAY,” they added.

"And again at 9am today.

"Now 10.36 in Ibiza – No update from #TUI and no staff to be found.

"What are you doing about this???”

In a statement sent to this newspaper, a spokesperson for TUI said they “completely understand the frustration of customers” who are now “on their way home”.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” they added.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our utmost priority. The aircraft customers were meant to travel on developed a technical issue that required a new part to be transported from overseas. This also meant the flight crew were over the legal working hour limit.

"Customers were communicated with throughout the delay, and we provided them with accommodation until their new expected flight time of 9am the following day.

“Unfortunately, the new part for the aircraft was delayed in customs which caused the unexpected further delay.

"The aircraft has now departed and customers are on their way home.

“We understand how frustrating this is for customers, and would once again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused. All customers will be entitled to claim EU261 flight delay compensation.”

