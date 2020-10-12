Turkish tragedy victim Richie Molloy 'was kind, generous and a friend to many'

Warm tribute at 33-year-old's Belfast funeral

Mourners have heard how a north Belfast man who died abroad in Turkey "had a heart of gold".

Richard (Richie) Molloy, aged 33, died on October 3 having travelled to the country for dental treatment with two friends.

He was returned to Northern Ireland with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, with his funeral held in Holy Cross Church, Ardoyne, yesterday afternoon followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

His two friends, Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan, were also left critically ill but were transferred to recover at a hospital in Turkey.

A family notice said Mr Molloy was the devoted son of Larry and Kathleen and cherished brother of Vivienne, Lorraine, Sylvia, Nigel and Lydia, fiance of Fiona.

Speaking at the funeral, Fr Eugene McCarthy said Mr Molloy had been known for his generous nature and booming laugh.

"Richard was uncle to seven nephews and three nieces and, I'm reliably told, a friend to many," he said. "He was a very open and generous kind of person. A man who reached out to people, a man who wouldn't see you stuck if you were in difficulty."

The youngest of six children, he grew up on the Cliftonville Road and was affectionately labelled as "the favourite child" and "the good looking one".

Richard Molloy, who died in Turkey over a week ago

Attending Sacred Heart Primary School and Hazelwood Integrated College, he left school at 16 to complete an apprenticeship in plumbing.

Starting his own plumbing and gas engineering business 11 years ago with his friend Stevie, he was known as a hard worker who would often be met in his working clothes, mourners heard.

Generous to a fault, Fr McCarthy said his desire to please everyone often left him with "unfinished symphonies" in the homes of family and friends.

"Richard had a very big heart and anyone who met him, loved him. He was well-known for being kind and generous and he would do anything for anyone without hesitation."

Richie Molloy (right) pictured in Turkey with his two friends Aaron Callaghan (left) and Declan Carson (centre).

With an infectious smile, he said all who knew him remembered his "big, loud silly laugh" and how his passion for DJing often saw him taking over the decks on nights out with friends.

"Although Richard had an abundance of love for all he knew, his fiancee Fiona was the one he loved and really adored," Fr McCarthy said.

"They were not only partners in life, but they were best friends and childhood sweethearts."

Meeting as teenagers, Fr McCarthy said they had planned a happy future together.

"He treasured her and was so proud to become her fiance. To those who knew Richard and Fiona as a couple, it was obvious that they were so in love."

Richie Molloy (centre) pictured in Turkey with his two friends Aaron Callaghan (right) and Declan Carson (left).

In an earlier social media post, his friend Aaron Callaghan said he was devastated by the tragedy describing his friend as "an absolute gentleman".

Mr Molloy's exact cause of death remains unclear, but it is understood police in Turkey are trying to trace the dentist who treated the three men.

It is believed they collapsed in a rented holiday apartment after taking a drug they were given prior to a whitening procedure.

The family requested any donations, in lieu of flowers, go to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.