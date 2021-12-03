Turner Prize winners Array Collective say work ‘homage’ to Belfast but slam lack of Stormont ‘delivery’

The Array Collective who have made history by becoming the first Northern Irish winners of the Turner Prize

Winners of the 2021 Turner Prize Array Collective described their winning work as a “homage” to Belfast, as they also issued a rallying call for Stormont to “deliver” on a wide range of social issues.

Belfast-based group of artists and activists were crowned the winners of the prestigious award in a ceremony held in Coventry on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on Friday following the social media buzz generated by the victory, the group said they are “so proud” of their home city and the “work and care that happens in Belfast”.

The 11-member collective won the £25,000 prize for their creation of a shebeen, adorned in banners advocating reproductive rights.

It is a theme familiar for Array Collective’s creations and activism, with the artists known for their politically-themed work protesting against gentrification and advocating for issues such as reproductive rights, education and language rights.

In the statement, Array Collective said they were “grateful” to have been “given an opportunity to shine a light on the ecology of art and activism” in Northern Ireland and described being in a “state of disbelief” after their original nomination.

However, they issued a call of action to “move issues forward for the collective good” and referenced issued such as Brexit and the implementation of abortion services as areas Stormont needed to act on.

“Abortion may have been monumentally decriminalised however access is still blocked by the Northern Ireland Assembly and families are still travelling to England,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Access to HIV medicine and trans healthcare, as well as LGBT inclusive or consent driven sex and relationship education is still pitiful, and we desperately need to ban conversion therapy immediately.”

Last month Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described the delay in the implementation of abortion services as “abhorrent”

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when devolution had collapsed.

However, Stormont’s Department of Health has yet to centrally commission full services due to an impasse within the devolved administration.

They added: “The work we make and the support our art can give to movements is because we have witnessed how being part of something bigger than us can move issues forward for the collective good.

“We know that even when we make important gains there are still people left in the margins.

“We have a deficit of tens of thousands for places at schools not tied to Protestant or Catholic beliefs, our people want much more integrated education now, yet again Stormont won’t deliver.

“The Irish language is central to the re-establishment of a stolen identity, we need them to Acht Anois.

“The generational trauma from a conflict resulting in one of the highest suicide rates in the UK, over 25% higher, yet we get the lowest mental health funding across the islands.”

In their statement, Array Collective also claimed ministers have “closed their ears to any green futures policies for the protection of the climate”.

However, the group said they will “persist and we rally with pride and we keep lifting each other up”.

“We are so proud of the work and care that happens in Belfast despite the difficult social conditions, so our wee sibin is a homage and a resting place for our fellow buffoons and trouble makers, we salute you,” they wrote.

They thanked a number of people for supporting their work, including the Arts Council of NI, Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Department for Communities.