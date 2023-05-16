TUV candidate lambasts GAA club and Linda Ervine for ‘misrepresentation’ of east Belfast

Titanic hopeful takes aim at Turas founder for ‘soldiers speaking only Gaelic’ report findings

The TUV’s council candidate for east Belfast’s Titanic ward, Anne Smyth, has criticised language rights activist Linda Ervine “for her attempts to persuade east Belfast people to learn Gaelic”.

Mrs Smyth further condemned the East Belfast GAA club, of which Ms Ervine became the first president after its formation in 2020.

In a statement entitled The GAA Saga In East Belfast, Mrs Smyth said: “Linda Ervine first came to public notice for her attempts to persuade east Belfast people to learn Gaelic, and a group of supposed researchers from her organisation received National Lottery funding to produce a report suggesting that a substantial number of First World War soldiers from east Belfast were monoglot Irish speakers (meaning that they spoke Gaelic only and not English).

“This misrepresentation flew in the face of common sense, never mind genuine research, but the group ‘doubled down’ on it regardless.”

The 72-year-old, who was born in Glasgow, also stated: “Many east Belfast residents first became aware of the arrival on the scene of an East Belfast GAA club when information came to their ears of its use of council-run playing fields at Church Road, Castlereagh.

“While the name of Linda Ervine has been associated with this club, its Facebook page is remarkably coy about naming other participants or the location of the club’s activities.”

Ms Ervine is an east Belfast native and comes from a Protestant background.

A sister-in-law of the late PUP leader David Ervine, she is married to Brian Ervine, who also led the party.

Ms Ervine is also the current manager of the Turas Irish language project on the Newtownards Road and was officially awarded an MBE by the Queen last year for her services to the Irish language.

In response to Mrs Smyth, who is also the mother of BBC NI’s director Adam Smyth, Ms Ervine told the Belfast Telegraph: “This is a misrepresentation of the outcomes of the First World War project carried out by a group in east Belfast.

“If Mrs Smyth would like help in understanding the actual findings of the research, we would be happy to meet with her.

“Our research shines a light on the diversity and shared history within east Belfast and contributes to greater community cohesion. It is unfortunate when electoral candidates use negative electioneering to attack and criticise local people and projects rather than focusing on the positives that they could bring to a community.”

A few years ago, Turas undertook an 18-month research initiative. Through studying historical census data and military records, Turas said it discovered that 74 First World War soldiers, who were from the traditionally loyalist east Belfast area and identified as British, also spoke Irish.

The project, which was supported by the UK National Lottery Heritage Fund, cross-referenced responses to the censuses of 1901 and 1911 with information contained in military records of Belfast soldiers compiled by local historian Jason Burke.

Mrs Smyth has also hit out at East Belfast GAA for its “lack of transparency” regarding training facilities.

She said the decision to cancel a “taster” GAA session at Strandtown Primary School was “justifiable in view of the sectarian nature of the supposed ‘sporting’ organisation that is the GAA”.

She also detailed that an “open letter” was sent to the school to “point this out” and to “sympathise with its experience”, after the school claimed it had been threatened on social media, but that “no response was received”.

Mrs Smyth then criticised Sinn Fein representatives on Belfast City Council for “reconfiguring” the council-run Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh for GAA use “without waiting for the full council to ratify this decision”.

She also lambasted the council for recently asking a French television production team to leave the council chamber so that a committee could discuss in private its decision to approve East Belfast GAA for use of the site.

“Unionists are scapegoated again, as it is reported that ‘the young east Belfast club has faced a torrid time as it attempts to establish itself on the Belfast GAA scene, facing unionist objections and loyalist hostility’. If the club is sincere in its wish to reach out to the unionist community of east Belfast, all it has to do is dissociate itself from the GAA’s fixation with violent republicanism, both historically and currently,” said Mrs Smyth.

East Belfast GAA has said it will not be making a comment in relation to Mrs Smyth’s remarks.

“The only commentary we will be making is in regard to our playing of sport,” added a club spokesperson.

Belfast City Council has been contacted for further response.